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NRAI Aims To Introduce Shooting To Lakhs Of Students

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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April 17, 2026 17:01 IST

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The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) is embarking on an ambitious plan to introduce the sport of shooting to 7.5 lakh school students across the country as part of its 75th-anniversary celebrations, aiming to unearth new talent and promote the sport.

Key Points

  • NRAI plans to introduce 7.5 lakh school students to shooting as part of its 75th anniversary.
  • The initiative aims to identify and nurture new talent in shooting across India.
  • The NRAI will collaborate with the government, sports ministry, shooting academies, and local clubs.
  • The NRAI will felicitate Arjuna, Khel Ratna, Dronacharya awardees, and Olympic medalists.

The National Rifle Association of India plans to introduce approximately 7.5 lakh school students to the sport of shooting as part of its 75th foundation anniversary celebrations, which commenced at the Karni Singh Range here on Friday.

Among those present at the occasion were double Olympic medallist pistol shooter Manu Bhaker, Asian Games gold medallist Jitu Rai, NRAI Secretary General Pawankumar Singh, along with other officials, coaches, and members of the shooting fraternity.

 

NRAI's Ambitious Shooting Initiative

"We have year-long celebrations planned. We have set a target of introducing 7.5 lakh new school students to shooting, where we will either visit their schools of call them to the nearest range and make them shoot 10-shots each," said Singh in a release.

"We will take the help of the government, the ministry of sports as well as all the shooting academies and local shooting clubs across cities and districts of the country in order to achieve this goal.

Unearthing New Shooting Talent

"This will help unearth new natural talent. We plan to felicitate all the Arjuna, Khel Ratna, Dronacharya awardees and Olympic medalists in shooting during the National Championships, as well as the State Awardees during the State Championships," he added.

The NRAI came into existence on this day in 1951 with eminent freedom fighter, parliamentarian and the first Speaker of the Lok Sabha, G.V. Mavalankar, as its first president.

Historical Roots of the NRAI

Several freedom fighters, including former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, GB Pant, the first Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, and Yashwantrao Chavan, the first Chief Minister of Maharashtra, were among the first pillars of this institution.

Shooting is one of India's most successful sports at major international events, including the Olympics, where athletes such as Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Abhinav Bindra, Vijay Kumar, Gagan Narang, and Manu Bhaker, among others, have brought glory to the nation.

Shooting has gained popularity in India, with increased participation in national and international events. The NRAI's initiative could lead to greater interest in the sport and potentially more medals for India in future Olympics and other global competitions. The Khelo India scheme has also helped to promote grassroots sports development.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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