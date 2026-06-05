Crucial NRAI Trials Underway For Asian Games, World Cup Squads

India's top rifle and pistol shooters are currently competing in Dehradun at the crucial NRAI selection trials to secure their spots for the upcoming ISSF World Cup and the prestigious Asian Games 2026.

Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points NRAI conducts crucial selection trials for rifle and pistol shooters in Dehradun from June 6-10.

Trials will determine India's squad for the ISSF World Cup in Hangzhou and the Asian Games 2026.

Top Indian shooters are participating, competing for limited spots in the 30-member Asian Games squad.

Teenager Suraj Sharma currently leads the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol rankings, ahead of Olympians Anish Bhanwala and Vijayveer Sidhu.

Aiming to pick the Indian squad for the Asian Games, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) will conduct selection trials 4 for Group 'A' shooters in rifle and pistol events from Jun 6-10 at the Trishul Shooting Range at Maharana Pratap Sports College here. The squad for the ISSF World Cup in Hangzhou, China, scheduled for next month and the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, scheduled for September, will be decided after the trials conclude, in line with NRAI's selection policy. All the country's top shooters will be in action at Dehradun.

Key Contenders And Event Schedule

With the total number of participants capped at 30 across all three disciplines (Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun) for the Asian Games, multiple shooters must excel in multiple events to make the squad, giving these selection trials greater importance.

The first event scheduled in the competition is the Stage 1 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men. The finals for that event and the finals for both 10m Rifle men and women will be conducted on June 7.

Teenager Suraj Sharma, who recently made his senior World Cup debut in Munich, currently tops the ranking in the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event followed by Olympians Anish Bhanwala and Vijayveer Sidhu in second and third place, respectively. Bhavesh Shekhawat, Omkar Singh and Udhayveer Sidhu follow in fourth, fifth and sixth places.