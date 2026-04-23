NRAI's National Judges Course Aims To Boost Shooting Sport

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has launched its national judges course 2026 to cultivate skilled officials and enhance the technical framework of shooting sports in India.

Photograph: NRAI/X

Key Points NRAI's national judges course 2026 aims to develop qualified shooting sport judges.

The course is part of NRAI's education programme to strengthen the technical ecosystem.

Participants can progress to the ISSF 'B' judges course in June.

NRAI emphasises the critical role of judges in ensuring fairness and integrity in competitions.

Well-trained technical officials are vital for maintaining global standards in shooting.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) national judges course 2026 has commenced here and will run until April 26, bringing together aspiring and existing technical officials from across the country.

This is the second national judges course of the year under the NRAI education programme.

NRAI's Initiative to Strengthen Shooting Ecosystem

This initiative is part of NRAI's efforts to strengthen the technical ecosystem of the sport in India by developing qualified and competent judges, a press release from the national federation said on Thursday.

Participants of this course will have the opportunity to progress further and take part in the forthcoming ISSF 'B' judges course scheduled for June.

Importance of Trained Officials in Shooting

Addressing the participants, NRAI secretary general Pawan Kumar Singh emphasised the critical role played by judges and juries in ensuring fairness, integrity, and the smooth conduct of competitions.

He highlighted that as shooting continues to be one of India's most successful Olympic sports, the contribution of well-trained technical officials becomes even more vital in maintaining global standards.

The NRAI's initiative comes as shooting remains a prominent Olympic sport for India. Developing qualified judges and technical officials is crucial for maintaining the integrity and fairness of competitions. This course aims to equip officials with the necessary skills to uphold global standards in the sport.