News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Asian Shooting C'ship: NRAI picks squad, Olympic quota in sight

Asian Shooting C'ship: NRAI picks squad, Olympic quota in sight

Source: PTI
September 02, 2023 16:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Following their disappointment at the Worlds in Baku, Indian shooters will look to secure a Paris Olympic quota in the upcoming Asian Shooting Championships. Photograph: Reuters

Indian shooters will get another chance to secure their quota places for the 2024 Paris Olympics as the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Saturday named its squad for the upcoming Asian Shooting Championships.

The premier continental tournament will be held in Changwon, South Korea from October 22 to November 2.

For the likes of Manu Bhaker, Divyansh Singh Panwar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Akhil Sheoran, Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh, Adarsh Singh, Kynan Chenai, Ganemat Sekhon to name a few, it will be another opportunity to secure quotas for next summer's Paris Games after an unsuccessful outing in the recently-concluded World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan.

 

The tournament will offer as many as 24 quotas for Paris, two each from the 12 Olympic events.

India won four Paris Olympic quota places at the Worlds -- Rajeshwari Kumari in women's trap, Mehuli Ghosh in the women's 10m air rifle, Akhil Sheoran in the men's 50m Rifle 3-Positions and young Sift Kaur Samra in women's 50m rifle 3 positions event.

Overall, India have so far won seven Paris quota places. Bhowneesh Mendiratta (men's trap), Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil (men's 10m air rifle) and Swapnil Kusale (men's 50m rifle 3 positions) are the other three Indians to have secured the 2024 Olympic quota places at last year's ISSF World Championship.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
PHOTOS: Djokovic's great escape at US Open!
PHOTOS: Djokovic's great escape at US Open!
SEE: Now, A Pro Govinda League!
SEE: Now, A Pro Govinda League!
Road to Gold: Ministry approves Neeraj's Swiss training
Road to Gold: Ministry approves Neeraj's Swiss training
'Will be hard to clock 2:58 at Asian Games'
'Will be hard to clock 2:58 at Asian Games'
Conversions: SC shield for UP Christian society chief
Conversions: SC shield for UP Christian society chief
INDIA bloc to observe Gandhi Jayanti across country
INDIA bloc to observe Gandhi Jayanti across country
Hockey 5s: India thump Malaysia to set up Pak final
Hockey 5s: India thump Malaysia to set up Pak final

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

Bhubaneswar, Guwahati to host two FIFA WC qualifiers

Bhubaneswar, Guwahati to host two FIFA WC qualifiers

Pro Kabaddi League player auction postponed

Pro Kabaddi League player auction postponed

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances