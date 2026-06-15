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India Aims For Continued Dominance At ISSF Junior World Championship

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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June 15, 2026 21:43 IST

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India's formidable 84-member junior shooting contingent is set to compete at the prestigious ISSF Junior World Championship in Suhl, Germany, aiming to extend their consistent medal-topping performance from previous years.

Photograph: NRAI/X

Photograph: NRAI/X

Key Points

  • India dispatches an 84-member contingent for the ISSF Junior World Championship in Suhl, Germany.
  • The championship, featuring rifle, pistol, and shotgun events, runs from June 18 to June 26.
  • Indian junior shooters have consistently topped the medal tally in previous editions, including a first-place finish in 2023.
  • The team aims to maintain its strong performance and dominance in the upcoming competition.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Monday announced a massive 84-member Indian contingent for the prestigious ISSF Junior World Championship in Suhl, Germany.

The tournament, competition for which will be held from June 18 to June 26, will feature India's leading junior shooters competing across rifle, pistol and shotgun events.

 

India's Strong Performance at Junior World Championships

Indian shooters have dominated the tournament, consistently finishing at the top of the overall medal tally across all recent editions, and they will look to continue in same vein in the coming days. Last year, India secured a first-place finish, claiming 11 medals (3 gold, 6 silver, and 2 bronze), with Shambhavi Shravan Kshirsagar, Kanak and Tejaswini being the standout performers. India also topped the medal chart in 2023, showcasing immense strength across individual and team events.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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