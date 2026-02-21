HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » NRAI Licence Row: MP HC Directs Centre To Clarify Status

NRAI Licence Row: MP HC Directs Centre To Clarify Status

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
4 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

February 21, 2026 18:12 IST

x

Madhya Pradesh High Court seeks Centre’s clarification on NRAI licence status, orders release of 1,000 cartridges each to shooters.

Image used for representational purposes

IMAGE: Image used for representational purposes. Photograph: NRAI

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed the Centre to clarify the status of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) after its counsel informed that the federation's license has been cancelled.

Key Points

  • The Madhya Pradesh High Court directs the Centre to clarify the licence status of the National Rifle Association of India.
  • Court informed that NRAI’s licence has been cancelled, but no official order placed on record.
  • Justice Vishal Mishra grants interim relief, ordering release of 1,000 cartridges each to petitioning shooters.
  • Shooters had approached court citing inability to practice for upcoming national and international events.
  • Union Home Ministry directed to be impleaded as a party in the case.
 

Hearing a series of petitions filed by shooters, including Ibrahim Javed Khan, seeking the release of cartridges for practice for the upcoming national and international competitions, Justice Vishal Mishra gave an interim relief asking authorities to release 1,000 cartridges each to the shooters.

Directing the counsel for the petitioner to implead the Union Home Ministry as a party in the case, the court also sought the opinion of the central government regarding use of sport category weapons as well as entitlement of the sportspersons to the number of cartridges.

In its order issued on Thursday, the judge said the court has been informed by the counsel for "the Union of India that the license of the Rifle Association of India has been cancelled.

"However, he is not in possession of any order. He is directed to place the same on record".

The petitions were filed by shooters who claimed they were unable to practice for competitions scheduled for March this year due to an "impugned order" restricting their access to ammunition.

While ordering an immediate release of 1,000 cartridges to each petitioner to enable their training and preparation for upcoming events, the court called for strict monitoring and asked the shooters to report back to the Collector after exhausting their quota.

Further release of cartridges will only be ensured after authorities verify the proper use of the ammunition.

National Rifle Association of India secretary-general Pawankumar Singh told PTI that a meeting of its legal team has been convened although the federation itself was unaware of any submission in the court.

He noted that shooting remains one of the Sports Ministry's highest priority disciplines.

"The information which we are getting through the social media, I believe there is some confusion. We haven't received any notice or communication in this regard," said Singh.

"We have spoken to our legal team to work on it and take appropriate measures. There are a couple of cases involving shooters ongoing in Madhya Pradesh, not this one, I believe, where their licences are pending, and they have made the NRAI a party to the cases as well," he stated.

"In fact, we are also in talks with the government on how to increase the quota for ammunition," he said.

India recently hosted the Asian Championship at the Karni Singh Range in New Delhi and topped the medal tally in the prestigious continental event.

Indian shooters had a breakout season in 2025 where they had their best ever performance at the World Championship, World Cup Finals and the Asian Championship in Shymkent, Kazakhstan.

"The government is spending thousands of crores on this sport. In fact, the NRAI has submitted a request to enhance the ammunition quota that was granted in 2003, as the number of athletes has increased more than 100-fold since then," the NRAI secretary general said.

"From around 2,000 earlier, it has risen to 1.5 lakh now, and the focus is on expanding the sport, not restricting it," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'We'll Cover For Him': Surya Backs Out-Of-Form Abhishek
'We'll Cover For Him': Surya Backs Out-Of-Form Abhishek
AFC Women's Asian Cup squad: Mix of youth and experience
AFC Women's Asian Cup squad: Mix of youth and experience
Neymar Hints At Retirement By End Of Year
Neymar Hints At Retirement By End Of Year
Sooryavanshi Smashes Water Pipeline
Sooryavanshi Smashes Water Pipeline
3 Players Crucial To India's Super 8 Push
3 Players Crucial To India's Super 8 Push

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Katrina Kaif's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 2

13 Bengali Veg Dishes That Make You Go Bong Bong!

webstory image 3

7 Wonderful Car-Free Places In The World

VIDEOS

Pariej Wetland: Gujarat's Sarus Crane conservation success story2:40

Pariej Wetland: Gujarat's Sarus Crane conservation...

Pooja Hegde Spotted at Airport in Effortlessly Cool Style0:52

Pooja Hegde Spotted at Airport in Effortlessly Cool Style

Hand in Hand: Modi and Lula showcase strong ties at Hyderabad House2:07

Hand in Hand: Modi and Lula showcase strong ties at...

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO