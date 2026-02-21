NRAI Licence Row: MP HC Directs Centre To Clarify Status

Madhya Pradesh High Court seeks Centre’s clarification on NRAI licence status, orders release of 1,000 cartridges each to shooters.

IMAGE: Image used for representational purposes. Photograph: NRAI

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed the Centre to clarify the status of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) after its counsel informed that the federation's license has been cancelled.

Key Points The Madhya Pradesh High Court directs the Centre to clarify the licence status of the National Rifle Association of India.

Court informed that NRAI’s licence has been cancelled, but no official order placed on record.

Justice Vishal Mishra grants interim relief, ordering release of 1,000 cartridges each to petitioning shooters.

Shooters had approached court citing inability to practice for upcoming national and international events.

Union Home Ministry directed to be impleaded as a party in the case.

Hearing a series of petitions filed by shooters, including Ibrahim Javed Khan, seeking the release of cartridges for practice for the upcoming national and international competitions, Justice Vishal Mishra gave an interim relief asking authorities to release 1,000 cartridges each to the shooters.

Directing the counsel for the petitioner to implead the Union Home Ministry as a party in the case, the court also sought the opinion of the central government regarding use of sport category weapons as well as entitlement of the sportspersons to the number of cartridges.

In its order issued on Thursday, the judge said the court has been informed by the counsel for "the Union of India that the license of the Rifle Association of India has been cancelled.

"However, he is not in possession of any order. He is directed to place the same on record".

The petitions were filed by shooters who claimed they were unable to practice for competitions scheduled for March this year due to an "impugned order" restricting their access to ammunition.

While ordering an immediate release of 1,000 cartridges to each petitioner to enable their training and preparation for upcoming events, the court called for strict monitoring and asked the shooters to report back to the Collector after exhausting their quota.

Further release of cartridges will only be ensured after authorities verify the proper use of the ammunition.

National Rifle Association of India secretary-general Pawankumar Singh told PTI that a meeting of its legal team has been convened although the federation itself was unaware of any submission in the court.

He noted that shooting remains one of the Sports Ministry's highest priority disciplines.

"The information which we are getting through the social media, I believe there is some confusion. We haven't received any notice or communication in this regard," said Singh.

"We have spoken to our legal team to work on it and take appropriate measures. There are a couple of cases involving shooters ongoing in Madhya Pradesh, not this one, I believe, where their licences are pending, and they have made the NRAI a party to the cases as well," he stated.

"In fact, we are also in talks with the government on how to increase the quota for ammunition," he said.

India recently hosted the Asian Championship at the Karni Singh Range in New Delhi and topped the medal tally in the prestigious continental event.

Indian shooters had a breakout season in 2025 where they had their best ever performance at the World Championship, World Cup Finals and the Asian Championship in Shymkent, Kazakhstan.

"The government is spending thousands of crores on this sport. In fact, the NRAI has submitted a request to enhance the ammunition quota that was granted in 2003, as the number of athletes has increased more than 100-fold since then," the NRAI secretary general said.

"From around 2,000 earlier, it has risen to 1.5 lakh now, and the focus is on expanding the sport, not restricting it," he added.