NRAI honours Jaspal Rana, Raja Randhir Singh by naming India Open events after them

The NRAI has renamed the July India Open rifle, pistol and shotgun competitions in honour of late shooting legends Jaspal Rana and Raja Randhir Singh to preserve their legacy and inspire future athletes.

IMAGE: Jaspal Rana, a celebrated Indian shooting coach and former Asian Games gold medallist, died on June 12, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The NRAI has renamed its July India Open competitions after late shooting greats Jaspal Rana and Raja Randhir Singh.

The rifle and pistol event will be known as the Jaspal Rana Memorial India Open Competition, while the shotgun event will be called the Raja Randhir Singh Memorial India Open Competition.

NRAI officials said the initiative will preserve the legacy of the two icons and inspire the next generation of shooters competing on the domestic circuit.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Tuesday announced that the India Open Competitions in July will be named in honour of legendary shooters Jaspal Rana and Raja Randhir Singh, who died recently, leaving the fraternity shocked.

Describing them as "two of the most influential figures in the history of Indian shooting and sports administration", the NRAI said one competition will now be known as the Jaspal Rana Memorial India Open Competition in Rifle/Pistol Events, while the other will be called the Raja Randhir Singh Memorial India Open Competition in Shotgun Events.

The national federation said the decision "reflects the NRAI's commitment to celebrating the lives and legacies of two extraordinary individuals whose contributions helped shape the growth of shooting in India and continues to inspire generations of athletes, coaches, and administrators".

Rana and Randhir Singh Leave Lasting Legacy in Indian Shooting

Veteran sports administrator and five-time Olympian Randhir died on May 27 at the age of 79 following prolonged age-related illnesses, while the great Rana breathed his last at the age of 49 in a Delhi hospital on June 12 due to cardiac complications.

Kalikesh Singh Deo, President, NRAI, said, "Jaspal Rana and Raja Randhir Singh are two towering figures whose contributions fundamentally shaped the growth and success of shooting in India.

"While Jaspal inspired generations through his achievements as a champion shooter, coach, and mentor, Raja Randhir Singh left an enduring impact both as an elite athlete and as one of the most respected sports administrators globally."

"Naming the July India Open Competitions in their memory is a fitting tribute to their extraordinary legacies and the lasting inspiration they provide to the sporting community."

Rana remains one of the greatest legends of Indian shooting and a pioneer whose achievements ignited the country's passion for the sport. A multiple-time Asian Games and Commonwealth Games medallist, he was once India's most successful Commonwealth Games athlete with an unprecedented haul of 15 medals, including nine golds.

His historic Asian Games gold medal at Hiroshima in 1994 launched a distinguished international career that established him as one of the finest pistol shooters of his era.

Beyond his exploits as an athlete, Rana played a transformative role as a coach and mentor, nurturing several of India's leading pistol shooters and contributing significantly to the nation's emergence as a global shooting powerhouse.

Randhir is equally revered for his monumental contributions both on and off the field of play.

IMAGE: Raja Randhir Singh is India's first shooting gold-medallist at the Asian Games. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Team India/X

One of India's most distinguished shotgun shooters, he represented the country with distinction across multiple Olympic Games and achieved a historic milestone by winning India's first-ever Asian Games gold medal in shooting at the 1978 Bangkok Games.

His impact extended far beyond competition; he transitioned into one of the most respected sports administrators in the global Olympic Movement, serving Indian and international sports bodies with distinction and currently leading the Olympic Council of Asia as its president.

Memorial Tournaments Aim to Inspire Future Champions

By dedicating the July India Open Competitions to Jaspal Rana and Raja Randhir Singh, the NRAI "seeks to honour two iconic personalities" whose footprints transcended medals and records, leaving a lasting imprint on Indian sport.

Pawankumar Singh, Secretary General, NRAI, added, "The India Open Competitions serve as a critical launchpad for our domestic circuit, bringing together elite athletes and the next generation of talent.

"By anchoring these tournaments to the names of Jaspal Rana and Raja Randhir Singh, we want our upcoming shooters to draw strength and inspiration from their journeys every time they step onto the firing line.

"This initiative bridges our glorious history with the future of Indian shooting, reinforcing the benchmark of excellence required to win at the highest international levels."

The inaugural editions of the tournaments will bring together the country's leading shooters and emerging talents.