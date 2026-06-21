NRAI Elevates Officiating Standards With ISSF Judges Course

The National Rifle Association of India is conducting a crucial ISSF 'B' judges course in Surajkund, empowering 31 technical officials with advanced officiating skills to elevate shooting sport standards across India.

Photograph: NRAI/X

Key Points The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) is conducting an ISSF 'B' judges course for rifle and pistol disciplines in Surajkund.

31 technical officials from various state rifle associations are participating to enhance their officiating knowledge and skills.

The programme is led by international experts Ghislaine Briez (France) and Paul Gumn (UK), alongside Indian ISSF 'A' licence holders.

NRAI aims to continuously upgrade the capabilities of its officials, aligning them with the highest international standards.

This is the second ISSF 'B' judges course in India this year, contributing to building a robust pool of qualified technical officials.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), under its education programme, is conducting the ISSF 'B' judges course for rifle and pistol disciplines from June 20 to 24 at Taj Surajkund here. The course has brought together 31 technical officials from various state rifle associations and affiliated units across the country, providing them with an opportunity to enhance their officiating knowledge and skills in accordance with the latest International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) rules and standards.

The programme is being conducted by Ghislaine Briez (France), chairperson of the ISSF judges committee, and Paul Gumn (United Kingdom), member of the ISSF technical committee. The two distinguished ISSF officials will share their expertise through a series of classroom sessions and practical learning modules designed to strengthen technical officiating capabilities. They are joined by Dhiraj Singh and Arun Wareshi of India, both ISSF 'A' licence holders and instructors for the course.

NRAI's Commitment To Upholding Standards

Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, President, NRAI, said, "Technical officials are the backbone of any sport, ensuring fairness, consistency and adherence to the rules of competition. Through the NRAI Education Programme, we are committed to continuously upgrading the capabilities of our officials and aligning them with the highest international standards. We are grateful to the ISSF for extending its support and expertise through this Judges Course, which will contribute significantly to the development of shooting sport in India."

Pawankumar Singh, Secretary General, NRAI and Director, NRAI Education Programme, said, "The development of technical officials is as important as the development of athletes. Well-trained judges play a vital role in ensuring fairness, consistency, and the smooth conduct of competitions in accordance with international standards."

Building A Robust Pool Of Qualified Officials

The ISSF 'B' judges course is the second such programme conducted in India this year and forms part of the federation's efforts to build a robust pool of qualified technical officials. Through regular education initiatives and international collaborations, NRAI aims to ensure that competitions conducted across the country adhere to the highest standards of officiating while creating a strong pathway for the development of technical officials, the federation said in a press release.