NRAI Drives Global Standards With ISSF Shotgun Referee Course

The National Rifle Association of India is hosting the prestigious ISSF Shotgun Referee Course in New Delhi, a pivotal initiative designed to cultivate internationally qualified technical officials and elevate the standards of shooting sports across India and the region.

Photograph: NRAI/X

Key Points NRAI hosts the ISSF Shotgun Referee Course in New Delhi to develop internationally qualified technical officials.

The five-day programme serves as a crucial training and certification platform for match officials in shooting sports.

Participants from India, Saudi Arabia, and Sri Lanka are attending, highlighting the course's regional significance.

NRAI President Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo emphasised the course's role in building robust technical infrastructure and elevating shotgun shooting standards.

The ISSF Shotgun Referee Course commenced here on Monday, as the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) aims to develop internationally qualified technical officials for the sport of shooting. The five-day course, running from August 3 to 7, serves as a premier training and certification platform for match officials.

Boosting Shotgun Shooting Standards

The course is being conducted by ISSF-nominated instructor Nooruddin Alyasi of Bahrain, who is being assisted by Amar Jang Singh of India. Attracting participants from three countries -- India, Saudi Arabia, and Sri Lanka -- the programme highlights its international significance and provides an excellent platform for technical officials from the region to exchange knowledge and best practices.

The inaugural session was attended by Pawankumar Singh, Secretary General, NRAI, and Rajiv Kumar Bhatia, Secretary, NRAI, who welcomed the participants and set the vision for the initiative. Highlighting the strategic importance of the programme, Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, President, NRAI, said, "Hosting the ISSF Shotgun Referee Course in New Delhi is a pivotal step toward building a robust and self-reliant technical infrastructure in India. A strong pool of internationally certified match officials is just as critical to the growth of the sport as the development of our athletes. This course will ensure our competitions at every level are governed by the highest global standards, further elevating the sport of shotgun shooting in the country and across the region."