National Coaches Course Aims to Strengthen Shooting Coaching in India

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) recently concluded a National Coaches Course designed to enhance shooting coaching standards and foster a scientifically driven shooting environment across India.

Photograph: NRAI/X

Key Points NRAI's National Coaches Course aims to strengthen grassroots shooting coaching in India.

The course integrated technical excellence with sports science for comprehensive coach training.

Olympian Sanjeev Rajput and coach Vidya Jadav led technical sessions on weapon handling and shooting techniques.

Sports science modules covered psychology, nutrition, strength, conditioning, and human anatomy for enhanced athlete performance.

Coaches will complete a practical field project and a second phase of the course to earn NRAI certification.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Sunday concluded a seven-day National Coaches Course aimed at strengthening grassroots coaching and building a scientifically driven shooting ecosystem in India.

The course, which was conducted in collaboration with the Jharkhand State Rifle Association, witnessed participation from 33 coaches representing five different states, including a strong contingent of 19 coaches from Jharkhand.

Designed as a comprehensive and intensive training program, the course integrated technical excellence with sports science, coaching methodology, and practical application.

Technical Training and Elite Insights

The technical sessions were led by Olympian and Indian team coach Sanjeev Rajput and Indian team coach Vidya Jadav.

These sessions focused on core aspects such as weapon handling, shooting techniques, error correction, and competition preparedness, providing coaches with direct insights from elite level experience and international standards.

Sports Science Integration for Enhanced Performance

A key strength of the program was its Sports Science integration, where expert-led sessions provided coaches with practical tools to enhance athlete performance.

The Sports Psychology session by Nanaki Chadha focused on the mental dimensions of performance and well-being, while the nutrition module by Charvi Bajaj provided insights into fueling strategies, hydration, and recovery.

Besides, there are sessions on Strength & Conditioning session by Vijendra Pal Singh, Human Anatomy by P N Vineel Kumar and Communication Skills by Salil Srivastava.

Assessment and Next Steps

The course concluded with a formal examination to assess participants' understanding. As part of the next phase, coaches have been assigned a practical field project, where they will work with athletes and submit a presentation over the next two months.

The second phase of the course will be conducted again in Jamshedpur. Upon successful completion of both phases of the course, participants will be awarded an official NRAI certificate.