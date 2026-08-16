50th-ranked Tirante stuns Djokovic at Cincinnati Open

Novak Djokovic faced an unexpected upset at the Cincinnati Open, losing to Thiago Agustin Tirante after battling intense heat and humidity, raising questions about his US Open preparation.

IMAGE: Thiago Agustín Tirante is congratulated by Novak Djokovic after winning their second round match at the Cincinnati Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center on Saturday. Photograph: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images/Reuters

Key Points Novak Djokovic was unexpectedly defeated by Thiago Agustin Tirante at the Cincinnati Open.

Djokovic struggled significantly with the heat and humidity, requiring a medical timeout during the match.

The loss marks a disappointing performance for Djokovic ahead of his pursuit of a 25th Grand Slam title at the US Open.

Thiago Agustin Tirante secured the biggest win of his career, rallying from a set down against the tennis legend.

Thiago Agustin Tirante rallied past Novak Djokovic 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 at the Cincinnati Open on Saturday, as the Serbian struggled in the heat and required a medical timeout in a disappointing US Open tune-up.

Playing his first match since his Wimbledon semi-final defeat by Jannik Sinner, Djokovic swept through the opening set of the second-round match before the stifling humidity began to affect him early in the second.

Djokovic's Struggle With Cincinnati Heat

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic received treatment to help cool him down after holding serve during the second set. Photograph: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images/Reuters

The 39-year-old dropped to his knees during an 18-minute third game that featured nine deuces and 24 points. He received treatment to help cool him down after holding serve.

Djokovic offered little resistance on return for the rest of the set, seemingly focused on reaching the decider, and emerged from the locker room for the third in a change of clothes, looking sharper.

Tirante Secures Career-Defining Victory

IMAGE: Thiago Agustín Tirante celebrates after registering the biggest win of his career. Photograph: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images/Reuters

But with the pair level at 4-4, Djokovic made a string of uncharacteristic errors, ending with a volley into the net that gave Tirante the decisive break.

The 50th-ranked Argentine served out the match to secure the biggest win of his career and set up a third-round meeting with Spain's Martin Landaluce.

"I'm thinking about my family and my friends who are in Argentina right now," he said. "They are in Argentina, but they are in my heart as well."

Djokovic will look to regroup before the US Open, where he will seek a record-extending 25th Grand Slam singles title.