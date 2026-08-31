Novak Djokovic stunned by Navone in 1st round of US Open

Former US Open champion Novak Djokovic was stunned by Mariano Navone, crashing out 7-6 (5), 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 on Day 1 of the US Open Championships in New York on Monday.

Djokovic, was visibly affected by physical problems throughout the contest. He fought his way into a two-sets-to-one lead, but Navone turned the match around to win.

With this defeat, Djokovic's bid for a fifth US Open title and 25th Grand Slam was brought to a grinding halt.

The 39-year-old looked out of sorts for much of the match and suffered his earliest defeat at the tournament.