IMAGE: Novak Djokovic will surpass Roger Federer's record as the oldest No. 1 in ATP Rankings history on Sunday when he will be 36 years and 321 days old. Photograph: Australian Open/Instagram

Novak Djokovic continues to rack up records!

The Serbian, who has won an all-time record 24 Grand Slam singles titles, began his 419th week as the World No 1 tennis player, extending his huge record.



The 24-time Grand Slam champion will become the oldest World No 1 by this end of this week. He will surpass Roger Federer's record as the oldest No. 1 in ATP Rankings history on Sunday when he will be 36 years and 321 days old.

Djokovic first achieved the World No. 1 ranking on July 4 2011 at the age of 24, while his major 'Big 3' competitors, Federer and Rafael Nadal, reached No. 1 for the first time at the age of 22.



However, in the nearly 13 years since he first took over the World No 1 ranking, Djokovic has spent a large percentage of his time atop tennis’ mountain. This week signalled start of his record-extending 419th week as World No. 1, meaning he is now 109 weeks clear of second-placed Federer (310 weeks).



Carlos Alcaraz is the youngest World No. 1 in ATP Rankings history, which he achieved at the age of 19 on September 2022.



In February 2023, Djokovic also surpassed Stefanie Graf’s tally of 377 weeks to claim the record for the most weeks by a men’s or women’s tennis player as World No. 1. By now becoming the oldest No. 1 in ATP Rankings history, Djokovic has set another record that is well-placed to stand the test of time.



Djokovic, one of the greatest players of all time, has proven near-unrivalled longevity at the pinnacle of his sport even as he enters his fourth decade. Since turning 30 on May 22, 2017, the Serbian has won 31 tour-level titles, including 12 of his 24 Grand Slams, 10 of his 40 ATP Masters 1000 victories, and two of his seven ATP Finals triumphs.



The Serbian's famous hard work and professionalism in all aspects of his preparation, training, and recovery have kept him among the finest athletes in the game well into his mid-30s. To supplement his evident on-court skill, he has long done yoga and meditation to improve his physical and mental health, and he also does everything he can to maintain a healthy diet.



He has frequently discussed how the introduction of younger competition has pushed him to greater heights, and how his ongoing excellence has allowed him to compete with new generations of ATP Tour stars.