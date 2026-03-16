Novak Djokovic pulls out of Miami Open with shoulder injury

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the upcoming Miami Open due to a right shoulder injury. Photograph: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images/Reuters

Key Points Novak Djokovic has won the Miami Open six times -- the most successful men's player in the tournament's history.

He had reached the final last year before losing to Czech player Jakub Mensik.

Djokovic competed at Indian Wells last week, where he lost to Jack Draper.

Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the upcoming

Miami Open due to a right shoulder injury, tournament organisers said on Sunday.The 38-year-old competed at Indian Wells last week, where defending champion Jack Draper rallied from a set down to beat the Serb on Wednesday. Djokovic also played doubles alongside Stefanos Tsitsipas in the California desert before exiting in the second round.The 24-times Grand Slam champion has won the Miami Open six times, making him the most successful men's player in the tournament's history. He will now miss the chance to chase a record-breaking seventh crown, having reached the final last year before losing to Czech player Jakub Mensik.The Miami Open begins on Wednesday, with qualifying beginning on Monday.