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Home  » Sports » Novak Djokovic pulls out of Miami Open with shoulder injury

Novak Djokovic pulls out of Miami Open with shoulder injury

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March 16, 2026 09:51 IST

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Novak Djokovic

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the upcoming Miami Open due to a right shoulder injury. Photograph: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images/Reuters

Key Points

  • Novak Djokovic has won the Miami Open six times -- the most successful men's player in the tournament's history.
  • He had reached the final last year before losing to Czech player Jakub Mensik.
  • Djokovic competed at Indian Wells last week, where he lost to Jack Draper.

Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the upcoming

Miami Open due to a right shoulder injury, tournament organisers said on Sunday.

The 38-year-old competed at Indian Wells last week, where defending champion Jack Draper rallied from a set down to beat the Serb on Wednesday. Djokovic also played doubles alongside Stefanos Tsitsipas in the California desert before exiting in the second round.

The 24-times Grand Slam champion has won the Miami Open six times, making him the most successful men's player in the tournament's history. He will now miss the chance to chase a record-breaking seventh crown, having reached the final last year before losing to Czech player Jakub Mensik.

The Miami Open begins on Wednesday, with qualifying beginning on Monday.

 
Source: REUTERS
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