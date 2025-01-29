HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Djokovic pulls out of Davis Cup qualifiers

January 29, 2025 12:43 IST

Novak Djokovic

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic retired due to a hamstring injury in his Australian Open semi-final match against Alexander Zverev last week. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

World number six Novak Djokovic has pulled out of Serbia's Davis Cup first-round qualifying tie due to injury, the country's tennis federation (TSS) said.

Djokovic, who was set to represent Serbia in their January 31-February 2 meeting with Denmark in Copenhagen, retired due to a hamstring injury in his Australian Open semi-final

match against Alexander Zverev last week.

The 24-times Grand Slam champion was booed by the crowd at Melbourne Park and he responded by posting a photo of an MRI taken of his left hamstring with the caption: "Thought I'd leave this here for all the sports injury 'experts' out there."

Djokovic, 37, was part of the Serbian team which lifted the Davis Cup in 2010 following a memorable victory over France in Belgrade.

 

"We are weakened by not playing Novak, but we are still going for the win. The Danes have a great player in Holger Rune, but our players are also great and I believe in my team," Serbia captain Viktor Troicki said.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
