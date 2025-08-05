HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Djokovic pulls out of Cincinnati ahead of US Open

August 05, 2025 08:56 IST

Novak Djokovic

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic has opted out of the US Open warm-up tournament following consecutive semi-final exits at the French Open and Wimbledon. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the Cincinnati Open for the second consecutive year, tournament organisers confirmed to US media on

Monday.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion has opted out of the US Open warm-up tournament following consecutive semi-final exits at the French Open and Wimbledon, where he was defeated on both occasions by world number one Jannik Sinner.

Djokovic also withdrew from Cincinnati last year as defending champion not long after his triumph in the singles event at the Paris Olympics.

 

The US Open will take place from August 24 to September 7 in New York City.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
