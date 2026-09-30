Novak Djokovic makes stunning China Open return, extends unbeaten run to 30 matches

Novak Djokovic began his China Open comeback with a 6-3, 7-6(2) win over Nuno Borges, extending his perfect Beijing record to 30 victories as he targets a seventh title.

IMAGE: Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his China Open round of 32 match against Portugal's Nuno Borges in Beijing on Wednesday. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

Key Points Novak Djokovic returned to the China Open after 11 years with a straight-sets win over Nuno Borges, extending his Beijing record to 30 victories without defeat.

Djokovic dominated the opening set before Borges fought back, but the Serbian produced a commanding tiebreak to complete victory in straight sets.

The 39-year-old is chasing a record-extending seventh China Open title and his first championship of the 2026 season.

Djokovic next faces China’s Yunchaokete Bu, who defeated Juan Manuel Cerundolo in three sets in the opening round.

Novak Djokovic marked his return to the China Open after 11 years with a 6-3 7-6(2) win over Nuno Borges on Wednesday, extending his perfect record at the tournament to 30 wins without a loss.

Djokovic controlled the round-of-32 contest with a strong first serve as Borges put up a good fight in the second set, but ultimately buckled under pressure.

"In the second set when he started to play better, I struggled a little bit to stay fresh... played out a great tiebreak to close it out in two, so very happy for that," said 39-year-old Djokovic, who is looking for a record-extending seventh title at the tournament, and his first of the season.

Borges Pushes Djokovic in Second Set

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic dominated the opening set with a strong first serve and broke Borges in the second game. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

World number six Djokovic cruised through the first set, getting a break in the second game as Borges struggled with errors.

Borges looked better in the second as he drew the Serbian into tiring long rallies, but 24-times Grand Slam winner Djokovic frustrated the Portuguese with precise returns.

Djokovic put the pressure on Borges in the tiebreak, winning a rally with a straight backhand down the sideline.

As the Serbian stormed into a 5-1 lead, a nervous Borges hit a loose backhand down the sideline to bring up match point, and netted a return to hand Djokovic the win.

Djokovic will next face local favourite Yunchaokete Bu, who saw off Juan Manuel Cerundolo 6-2 5-7 6-4.