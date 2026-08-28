Djokovic eyes 25th Grand Slam as Zverev emerges as biggest threat in New York

Novak Djokovic enters the US Open with renewed hopes of a record 25th Grand Slam, boosted by Sinner’s injury and Alcaraz’s uncertain return, but faces Zverev.

IMAGE: With Jannik Sinner sidelined by injury and Carlos Alcaraz returning from a long layoff, Novak Djokovic heads into the US Open with a renewed chance to move clear of Margaret Court’s record. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Key Points Novak Djokovic has a major opportunity at the US Open, with Jannik Sinner injured and Carlos Alcaraz returning after a lengthy absence.

Djokovic is chasing a record 25th Grand Slam title and remains motivated despite limited preparation and ongoing physical concerns.

Alexander Zverev poses a serious threat after winning his maiden major at Roland Garros and reaching the Wimbledon final.

Carlos Alcaraz’s return is one of the tournament’s biggest storylines, with the defending champion’s form and fitness still uncertain.

Ben Shelton, Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz lead American hopes, while several emerging players aim to challenge the established contenders.

The stars may be aligning for Novak Djokovic's quest to win a standalone record 25th Grand Slam at the US Open, with Jannik Sinner out injured and Carlos Alcaraz returning from a lengthy layoff, though Alexander Zverev remains a formidable obstacle.

Since triumphing at Flushing Meadows in 2023, Djokovic has remained a force at the Grand Slams, but Alcaraz and Sinner have seized control of the men's game and shared 10 of the last 11 major titles.

Attempts by the Serb to go clear of Margaret Court on the all-time list of major winners have repeatedly been thwarted by Alcaraz and Sinner, who have combined to beat him five times across the last six Grand Slams.

Djokovic's best opportunity in years ended in a defeat by Alcaraz in this year's Australian Open final, but the 39-year-old is not short of belief as he eyes a fifth US Open title despite limited preparation and lingering physical issues.

• Who are the other men's contenders to look out for at the US Open?

'Inat' Fuels Djokovic's Bid for Another New York Triumph

IMAGE: Alexander Zverev enters the tournament as one of Djokovic’s biggest obstacles. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

"There is a word in Serbian called inat," Djokovic said in his new documentary that aired before the year's final major.

"When people doubt you, when everyone is basically against you, that's when you use that inat, that force of stubbornness to prove everybody wrong. That inat is quite widespread in the mentality of Serbian people."

Circumstances have also broken more favourably for Djokovic than in recent years, with Sinner ruled out by a knee injury and Alcaraz back after more than four months out with a wrist issue that has left questions about his sharpness.

Alexander Zverev may represent Djokovic's biggest obstacle, however, after finally ending his long wait for a maiden major title at the French Open before making the Wimbledon final to underline his credentials as a top contender in New York.

Alcaraz Return Adds Uncertainty to Title Race

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz is back after more than four months out with a wrist injury, raising questions over his match sharpness. Photograph: Manon Cruz/Reuters

Alcaraz's long absence has clouded his prospects, but the defending champion has built a reputation for producing his best tennis on the grandest stages and cannot be discounted despite the uncertainty surrounding his return.

Despite Zverev's breakthrough and credible challengers in the draw, Swiss great Roger Federer believes Djokovic cannot be written off.

"Whenever Novak enters any tournament, for that matter, or a major, he'll have a shot," Federer told reporters in New York.

"I've seen what he can do, not just once, not just here or there. He's done it in every place at the highest of levels.

"As long as he's in the draw, there's a chance. That's also one of the reasons he's still playing, because he actually truly must believe he can still do it."

• Who are the other women's contenders to look out for at the US Open?

Shelton Leads Strong American Charge

IMAGE: Ben Shelton headlines the home challenge. Photograph: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images/Reuters

Canadian Open champion Ben Shelton and Cincinnati runner-up Frances Tiafoe spearhead a strong American challenge, while 2024 finalist Taylor Fritz will also fancy his chances of ending a 23-year wait for a homegrown men's champion.

Andy Roddick, the 2003 US Open winner, believes Shelton has thrust himself into genuine contention after shrugging off a tame first-round exit at Wimbledon to win the Montreal title earlier this month.

Shelton remains difficult to gauge after an early exit in Cincinnati, with questions lingering over his ability to sustain his level over the course of a major.

"One thing to watch for is he has to take care of his business in the first week to be a contender in the second week," Roddick said on his 'Served' podcast.

"So far this year, that's been tough for Ben in majors ... the upside is four titles on different surfaces, and rightfully so, we talk about and wonder if this is someone who can win a Grand Slam."

Beyond the established contenders, rising talents like Arthur Fils and Rafael Jodar will look to make a mark in New York, while last year's semi-finalist Felix Auger-Aliassime seeks to build on the joint best major run of his career.