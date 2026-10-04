Djokovic Extends Unbeaten China Open Run With Zverev Victory

Novak Djokovic showcased his legendary resilience with a stunning comeback victory over Alexander Zverev in the China Open semi-finals, extending his formidable unbeaten record at the prestigious ATP 500 tournament.

IMAGE: Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts with Germany's Alexander Zverev after winning their quarterfinal match. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

Key Points Novak Djokovic overcame top seed Alexander Zverev in a three-set thriller at the China Open semi-finals.

Djokovic secured a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory, extending his unbeaten record at the Beijing tournament.

The Serbian demonstrated his trademark resilience, breaking Zverev late in the second and third sets to clinch the win.

This victory brings Djokovic closer to a potential seventh China Open title and his first trophy of the current season.

The match denied Zverev a chance to bolster his bid for the world number one ranking.

Novak Djokovic produced a trademark comeback to defeat top seed Alexander Zverev 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 and reach the China Open semi-finals on Sunday, extending his unbeaten record in the tournament.

Djokovic's Unbeaten China Open Streak Continues

Playing the ATP 500 event in Beijing for the first time since 2015, the six-time champion was pushed to the limit by reigning French Open and US Open champion Zverev.

Meeting for the first time in nearly 16 months, Djokovic struggled to contain the German's power in the early stages as Zverev claimed the opening set, but the Serb gradually worked his way into the match and refused to let his opponent pull away.

The turning point came late in the second set when Djokovic broke at 5-4 to level the match, shifting the momentum in his favour after a tightly contested battle.

With little separating the pair in the third, the Serbian struck again at 5-4 on the Zverev serve, securing the decisive break to seal victory.

The pair had not met since Roland Garros in 2025, where Djokovic won in four sets, and Saturday's encounter again highlighted the Serb's ability to deliver under pressure despite a season disrupted by physical issues.

With the victory, Djokovic moved a step closer to a seventh China Open title and an elusive first trophy of the year, while denying Zverev another opportunity to strengthen his bid for the world number one ranking.