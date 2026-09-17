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Novak Djokovic to make China Open comeback after 11-year hiatus

September 17, 2026 00:04 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Novak Djokovic is set to make a highly anticipated return to the China Open after an 11-year hiatus, aiming to rebuild his momentum following a surprising first-round exit at the US Open.

Novak Djokovic

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic's most recent China Open triumph came in 2015, the last year he competed at the tournament. Photograph: IMAGN IMAGES via REUTERS/Robert Deutsch

Key Points

  • Novak Djokovic will return to the China Open after an an 11-year absence, aiming to regain momentum.
  • The 24-time Grand Slam champion boasts a perfect record and six titles at the ATP 500 event in Beijing.
  • Djokovic's last appearance and triumph at the China Open was in 2015.
  • His return follows a shock first-round exit at the US Open, where he was hampered by physical issues.
 

Novak Djokovic will return to the China Open after an 11-year absence, the 24-times Grand Slam champion announced on Wednesday, as he looks to rebuild momentum after slipping to world number 12 and suffering a shock first-round exit at the US Open.

The 39-year-old Serb is returning to the ATP 500 event in Beijing, where he boasts a perfect record and a tournament-best six titles.

Djokovic's most recent China Open triumph came in 2015, the last year he competed at the tournament.

US Open Disappointment

The decision follows his first-round loss at the US Open to unseeded Argentine Mariano Navone in five sets.

Djokovic, a four-times champion in New York, vomited midway through the match and was hampered by back and shoulder issues that affected his serve late on.

The defeat marked the first time Djokovic had lost in the opening round of a Grand Slam since the 2006 Australian Open.

"I am excited to come back and perform in front of all of you at the National Tennis Centre - one of the nicest venues we have in tennis," the former world number one said on social media.

The men's draw at the China Open runs from September 30 to October 6.

World number one Jannik Sinner won the men's title last year.

Source: REUTERS
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