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Hopefully I will meet Virat Kohli soon and play some cricket: Djokovic

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian June 28, 2026 12:08 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Novak Djokovic has revealed his ongoing connection with Virat Kohli and expressed his keen interest in meeting him during an upcoming visit to India.

Novak Djokovic

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic will next be seen in action at Wimbledon where he is targeting a record 25th Grand Slam title. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

Key Points

  • Novak Djokovic and Virat Kohli maintain a long-distance connection through messages and social media.
  • Djokovic expressed a strong desire to meet Kohli in person.
  • The tennis star hopes to play tennis and cricket with Kohli during his upcoming visit to India.

Tennis great Novak Djokovic on Saturday revealed that although he and Indian batting superstar Virat Kohli have never met in person, they have stayed connected for years through messages and social media, supporting and admiring each other's careers.

Djokovic Plans India Visit

Djokovic said he hopes to finally meet Kohli and play tennis and cricket together.

 

Interestingly, he hinted that the meeting could happen during his planned visit to India.

"We have not met in person, we have texted, we have been in touch for the last few years, following each other, supporting each other, admiring each other's careers. Hopefully I will get a chance to meet him in person and play some tennis, play some cricket," said Djokovic on Kohli.

"I am also planning to come to India soon so maybe that's where we can get the link up."

Djokovic will next be seen in action at Wimbledon where he is targeting a record 25th Grand Slam title, while also hoping to win a record-equalling eighth crown at the grasscourt Grand Slam.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian

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