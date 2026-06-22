Noskova stuns Pegula to claim Berlin Open crown

Linda Noskova clinched her first grasscourt title at the Berlin Open, defeating Jessica Pegula in a thrilling final and setting the stage for her entry into the WTA top 10 rankings.

IMAGE: Czech Republic's Linda Noskova celebrates with a trophy after winning her final match against Jessica Pegula. Photograph: Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

Key Points Linda Noskova secured her maiden grasscourt title at the Berlin Open.

Noskova defeated defending champion Jessica Pegula in a three-set final.

This victory marks Noskova's second career WTA singles title.

The win is expected to propel Noskova into the WTA top 10 rankings.

The final was delayed due to extreme weather conditions.

Linda Noskova scooped her first grasscourt title by beating American Jessica Pegula 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in the Berlin Open final on Sunday.

The eighth seed converted her third break point opportunity to clinch the opening set. Pegula, the 2024 champion, fought back in a closely contested second set to force a decider but Noskova maintained her composure in the decider. She secured an early break before closing out the match to clinch her second WTA singles title.

Noskova's Breakthrough Victory

“Wow what a week. Obviously I want to congratulate Jessie. You’re incredible and a very tricky player to play on whatever surface. It was really tough to play you in the final," Noskova said following her triumph. "I don’t know where I’m gonna put this trophy, it’s too heavy!"

World number 13 Noskova is set to break into the top 10 for the first time, while Pegula's hopes of winning the title for a second time in three editions fell flat despite her win over world number one Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals.

Sunday's final was delayed due to extreme weather, forcing the evacuation of spectators, after which organisers apologised following criticism over staff conduct during the process.