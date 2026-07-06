Noskova stuns Keys, storms into Wimbledon last 8

Rising Czech tennis sensation Linda Noskova has made a significant impact at Wimbledon, advancing to her first quarter-final after a compelling victory over American Madison Keys, showcasing her potential to follow in the footsteps of her champion compatriots.

IMAGE: Czech Republic's Linda Noskova reacts during her fourth round match against Madison Keys. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

Key Points Linda Noskova secured her first Wimbledon quarter-final berth by defeating Madison Keys 6-4, 7-6(2).

The 21-year-old Czech talent continues her nation's strong legacy at the All England Club.

Noskova displayed impressive maturity and skill, honed under Martina Hingis' mother, Melanie Molitor.

She will now face Belgian 25th seed Elise Mertens in the last eight.

The victory ended Madison Keys' eight-match winning streak on grass.

Come Wimbledon, there often seems to be a Czech rising at the All England Club and this year Linda Noskova could be the one to lay down the marker after she dispatched American Madison Keys 6-4 7-6(2) on Monday to reach the quarter-finals.

Eager to follow in the footsteps of her champion compatriots Petra Kvitova, Marketa Vondrousova and Barbora Krejcikova, the 21-year-old Noskova showed her growing maturity on grass to reach the last eight of the grasscourt major for the first time.

Noskova's Dominant Performance

Noskova displayed the skills she had developed under the watchful eye of Martina Hingis' mother, Melanie Molitor, from the age of 3 to 19, to save both break points she faced early on before pouncing on her only opportunity in the 10th game to secure the opening set.

Playing on a sparsely filled Court One, with many fans opting to escape the blazing sun, American 26th seed Keys struggled to rediscover the touch that had left 2025 runner-up Amanda Anisimova chasing shadows in the previous round.

Keys' Fightback And Noskova's Resilience

IMAGE: Madison Keys of the U.S. in action during her fourth round match. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

Just when Noskova threatened to blow away Keys in the second by surging to a 3-0 lead, the Czech's serve started misfiring uncontrollably. She delivered four double faults to get broken in the fifth game, allowing the 2025 Australian Open champion to fight back to 3-3 and drag the set into a tiebreak.

However, ninth seed Noskova was not to be denied and she produced a dropshot winner on her first match point to seal a last-eight showdown with Belgian 25th seed Elise Mertens.

Czech Legacy Continues At Wimbledon

While Noskova joins fellow Czech Karolina Muchova in the quarters as the country looks to claim the Venus Rosewater Dish for the third time in four years, the defeat snapped Keys' eight-match winning streak on grass following her success in Eastbourne last month.