Noskova ends Kostyuk's run, sets up first all-Czech Wimbledon final

Linda Noskova defeated Marta Kostyuk in straight sets to reach her maiden Grand Slam final, setting up a historic all-Czech Wimbledon title clash against compatriot Karolina Muchova and extending Czech dominance.

IMAGE: Czech Republic's Linda Noskova celebrates winning her Wimbledon semifinal against Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk in London on Thursday. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Key Points Linda Noskova defeated Marta Kostyuk 6-4, 6-4 to set up the first all-Czech women's Grand Slam final in Wimbledon history.

The 21-year-old maintained her calm throughout her maiden Grand Slam semifinal and closed out the match with confidence under pressure.

Noskova's victory guarantees a Czech champion at Wimbledon for the third time in four years, with Karolina Muchova awaiting her in the final.

Linda Noskova set up the first all-Czech women's Grand Slam final as she beat Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk 6-4, 6-4 in a soporific Wimbledon semifinal on Thursday.

After the nerve-jangling tension of compatriot Karolina Muchova's victory over Coco Gauff earlier on a sweltering Centre Court, 21-year-old Noskova breezed through in a low-key duel.

Calm and Composed in Pressure Moment

IMAGE: Linda Noskova embraces Marta Kostyuk after the match. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

Ninth seed Noskova, playing in her first Grand Slam semi-final, looked calm and composed throughout and only let the emotion of the occasion show when Kostyuk blazed a forehand into the tramlines on the second match point.

"A semifinal in a Grand Slam is never easy but I just tried to stay as patient as possible, stay cool and somehow get the last point," Noskova said on court.

"When I play my best I know I can play with the best players in the world."

All-Czech Wimbledon Final Set for Saturday

IMAGE: Linda Noskova in action against Marta Kostyuk. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

Saturday's final will be the first time two women representing the same nation have contested the title match at a Slam since the 2017 US Open when Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys.

Noskova's win also means that the women's title will be won by a Czech for the third time in four years.

"Karolina is such a great fighter, an incredible player but mainly and mostly she's a great person," Noskova said of Muchova who saved a match point to beat Gauff in a thriller.

"I'm glad I get to play my first final with her."

With London gripped by another heatwave, fans on Centre Court appeared drained by the time Noskova and Kostyuk walked on court to do battle in temperatures still in the mid 30 degrees Celsius.

Patience Pays Off for Noskova

IMAGE: Marta Kostyuk reacts during the match. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

The subdued atmosphere was not helped by a run of straightforward service games for both players with thrills and spills in short supply between the two big hitters.

Kostyuk, who reached the French Open semifinals, blinked first though and went 0-40 down on serve in the 10th game and Noskova calmly moved ahead.

Noskova led 3-1 in the second set but was broken back as Kostyuk fizzed a forehand winner but the spark failed to light a fire in the Ukrainian who was below her best.

Rock-solid Noskova remained patient though and waited for another Kostyuk lapse that duly arrived as she served to keep her title hopes alive.