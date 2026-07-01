Norway's wild FIFA World Cup party leaves Oslo in chaos

Following their historic first World Cup knockout victory, thousands of Norwegian fans flooded Oslo's streets for a massive "Viking row" celebration, leading to widespread jubilation and some minor city damage.

IMAGE: Norway players celebrates after the match. Photograph: Herrelandslaget/Instagram

Key Points Norwegian fans celebrated their team's historic World Cup knockout win with a massive "Viking row" in Oslo.

The victory against Ivory Coast marked Norway's first-ever knockout-round win at a World Cup.

Over-enthusiastic celebrations caused damage to city plants, fence posts, and metro carriages.

Transit authorities reported damage to metro trains, requiring repairs and temporary removal from service.

An estimated two million Norwegians watched the match, highlighting the widespread national excitement.

Thousands of Norwegian fans joined in a huge "Viking row" celebration through Oslo on Tuesday, after their team advanced to the World Cup last 16, in a night of wild rejoicing that left a trail of damage to metro trains and city streets.

Oslo Erupts In 'Viking Row' Celebration

IMAGE: Norway fans do their ‘Viking Row’, as they celebrate their win in the FIFA World Cup 2026, Round of 32 match against Ivory Coast. Photograph: aranka_ via Instagram/via REUTERS

A vast crowd clad in red, blue and white stretched from the Royal Palace hundreds of metres along Karl Johans gate, the city's main street, performing the synchronised rowing action which has become Norwegian fans' trademark at their team's World Cup matches in the United States.

Norway beat Ivory Coast 2-1 on Tuesday in their first knockout-round win at a World Cup, sending tens of thousands of fans out into Oslo's streets to celebrate.

Near the Royal Palace, over-enthusiastic revellers uprooted plants and tore down fence posts.

"I daren't think what will happen if we make it all the way to the final," Royal Gardener Ole Johan Hildre told Norwegian broadcaster NRK.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Herrelandslaget (@herrelandslaget)

Video: Norway players celebrates after the match. Photograph: Herrelandslaget/Instagram

Damage And Public Reaction To Fan Festivities

Transit authorities had to take metro carriages out of service for repairs after fans tore down advertisements and dented carriage ceilings during the post-match revelry.

"It is unfortunate that people get so carried away that it affects our equipment," Gina Scholz, communications manager for transit operator Sporveien, told local media, though she then added: "It has been a fantastic evening."

More than two million of Norway's approximately 5.5-million population watched the match, according to estimates from TV2, the commercial broadcaster which shares the rights to the tournament.