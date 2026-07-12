Norway's Viking Row Lives On After FIFA World Cup Loss

Discover how thousands of proud Norwegian football fans transformed a World Cup quarter-final defeat into a joyous celebration in Oslo, marking their team's historic and unexpected tournament success.

IMAGE: Norway fans react during the match. Photograph: Jeff Romance/Reuters

Key Points Thousands of Norwegian fans celebrated their team's historic World Cup run in Oslo despite a quarter-final loss.

The "Viking row" ritual became a symbol of Norwegian fan support and national pride during the tournament.

Norway achieved its first-ever knockout-stage victory in the World Cup, exceeding expectations.

Fans expressed immense pride and optimism for future tournaments, including the Euros.

The post-defeat celebration highlighted the unique spirit and unity of Norwegian football supporters.

While the sting of defeat by England was palpable, thousands of Norwegian fans poured onto the streets of Oslo in the early hours of Sunday to transform their final World Cup night into a celebration of a historic tournament run.

Despite being 2 a.m. local time following a gallant 2-1 quarter-final loss against England after extra time in Miami, fans clad in red, white and blue marched toward the Royal Palace from around Oslo for one final "Viking row," the thunderous ritual that made the Norwegian supporters tournament darlings.

A Historic World Cup Journey For Norway

IMAGE: Norway fans react in Oslo after England's Jude Bellingham scored their second goal. Photograph: Leonhard Foeger/Reuters

"We are proud of them. Thanks for the great memories," one fan told public broadcaster NRK while joining the crowds to celebrate a run that even four years ago would have been dismissed as unlikely. Norway had never won a knockout-stage match in the World Cup before this year's finals.

To an outsider, there was little sign the team had lost.

The celebrations filled the night air, with Norway's journey leaving fans filled ambitious for the future.

Unwavering National Pride And Future Hopes

IMAGE: Norway fans gather after the match in front of the Royal Palace in Oslo. Photograph: Leonhard Foeger/Reuters

Chants of "We are gonna win the Euros in two years" - to the tune of Twisted Sister's "We're Not Gonna Take It" - rang out in the darkness as Norwegian delicacy brown cheese was handed out.

Another fan at the Palace square did not take the defeat too badly. "It's national pride, we are celebrating something we did together," he said, as the national anthem echoed through the night, flares lit up the sky and fireworks crackled over the tens of thousands filling the main thoroughfare of Karl Johan.

"It has been an amazing journey. The Viking row has gone around the world and we have done everything and more than we could dream of," another Norway supporter said.