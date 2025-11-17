Norway rout Italy, qualify for 2026 FIFA World Cup

IMAGE: Norway's players celebrate after winning the World Cup 2026 qualifier against Italy at San Siro, Milan, on Sunday. Photograph: Claudia Greco/Reuters

Norway qualified for the 2026 World Cup on Sunday after a 4-1 win away to Italy in their final qualifying match, condemning the hosts, who have missed out on the last two editions of the tournament, to the playoffs.



Norway ended the qualifying campaign with a perfect record of eight wins, finishing six points ahead of four-times World Cup winners Italy, who will compete in the playoffs for the third consecutive occasion.



Needing a nine-goal win because of Norway’s superior goal difference, the Italians came out full of aggression and made the early breakthrough just after the 10-minute mark, as Francesco Pio Esposito swept in a close-range finish.

IMAGE: Four-times World Cup winners Italy will compete in the playoffs for the third consecutive occasion. Photograph: Claudia Greco/Reuters

The hosts were dominant until the last minutes of the first half and went close to a second goal several times with Norway having only a half-chance when a shot from Antonio Nusa went over the bar.



However, it was a completely different Norway in the second half and Nusa equalised in the 63rd minute with a left-foot finish from inside the box.



With Norway in control in the closing stages, Italy paid the price for leaving Erling Haaland unmarked in the box in the 78th minute as he met a cross and volleyed home with ease.



Haaland then wrapped up the match with a second goal a minute later, taking his tally for the campaign to 16.



Jorgen Strand Larsen scored the fourth in stoppage time for the visitors, who showed they would be no pushovers at next year's tournament.





IMAGE: Erling Haaland scores Norway's second goal. Photograph: Claudia Greco/Reuters

For Italy, the realisation before kickoff that they were heading for yet another playoff cut deeply.



Four years ago, Italy again finished second in their group behind Switzerland and fell in the playoffs, suffering a shock exit to North Macedonia after Aleksandar Trajkovski’s stoppage-time strike.



In 2018, they also came second behind Spain in the group and lost their playoff to Sweden 1–0 on aggregate.



"We’ll find a solution. We want to reach the semi finals, push through to the final, and earn our place at the World Cup," Italy coach Gennaro Gattuso told Rai Sport.



"We first and foremost have to apologise to our fans, because 4-1 is a heavy result."

IMAGE: Italy's Mateo Retegui is fouled by Matias Dyngeland of Norway. Photograph: Claudia Greco/Reuters

Norway were clearly the stronger side despite a flat first half, with goal machine Haaland once again proving his quality. Italy, meanwhile, continued to struggle in front of goal, wasting several chances during their otherwise dominant opening spell.



"It’s a pity, as the first half was very good, we were a real team, but the biggest disappointment is that the second half was not up to those standards," Gattuso added.

IMAGE: Norway's players pose for a picture after the match. Photograph: Claudia Greco/Reuters

For Norway the party has just begun as 27 years of wait for another World Cup just ended.



"It is indescribable. It is completely unreal. This is what we have dreamed of and worked for over such a long time. The way we have done it is incredible. It is huge," said Martin Odegaard to Norwegian TV 2.

The injured Arsenal midfielder and usual Norway captain stressed just how much adversity the team has endured after years of painful failed attempts to reach a major tournament.



"We have stood in so much rubbish, so many setbacks. To be here together in this moment means everything. We have had absolute belief and now we are getting the reward. We have fought through so much, and now we stand here with a perfect qualification. It is unreal."