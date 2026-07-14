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Norway Football Team Gets Royal Welcome

By REDIFF SPORT July 14, 2026 14:53 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Norway enjoyed a memorable 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign, reaching the quarter-finals for the first time in the tournament before suffering a narrow 2-1 extra-time defeat to England.

The team's inspiring run, led by star striker Erling Haaland and Captain Martin Odegaard, marked Norway's first World Cup appearance since 1998 and sparked nationwide celebrations despite the exit.

Their performance earned the team a hero's welcome on their return to Oslo.

 

Norway Football Team

IMAGE: The men's national football team is greeted by crowds at Slottsplassen, the palace square in Oslo, July 13, 2026, here and below, after returning to Norway from the USA. Photograph: Trond R. Teigen/NTB/Reuters

 

Norway Football Team

Photograph: Tom Little/Reuters

 

Norway Football Team

Photograph: Trond R. Teigen/NTB/Reuters

 

Norway Football Team

Photograph: Tom Little/Reuters

 

Norway Football Team

IMAGE: The team is welcomed by the royal family at the palace. Photograph: Jan Langhaug/NTB/Reuters

 

Norway Football Team

IMAGE: King Harald with Orjan Haskjold Nyland and the team. Photograph: Amanda Pedersen Giske/NTB/Reuters

Norway Football Team

IMAGE: Orjan Haskjold Nyland and Erling Braut Haaland react during a reception by the royal family at the palace. Photograph: Jan Langhaug/NTB/Reuters

 

Norway Football Team

Photograph: Trond R. Teigen/NTB/Reuters

 

Norway Football Team

IMAGE: The team is applauded by a crowd at Slottsplassen after attending a reception at the palace and greeting the king. Photograph: Trond R. Teigen/NTB/Reuters

 

Norway Football Team

Photograph: Amanda Pedersen Giske/NTB/Reuters

 

Norway Football Team

Photograph: Trond R. Teigen/NTB/Reuters

 

Norway Football Team

Photograph: Trond R. Teigen/NTB/Reuters

 

Norway Football Team

IMAGE: Members of the team and their staff take part in an open-top bus parade through the streets to celebrate their performance in the World Cup, here and below. Photograph: Tom Little/Reuters

 

Norway Football Team

Photograph: Tom Little/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

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Norway Football TeamOsloSlottsplassenOrjan Haskjold NylandWorld Cup

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