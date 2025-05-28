HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Norway Chess: Gukesh slumps to second defeat

Norway Chess: Gukesh slumps to second defeat

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 28, 2025 01:39 IST

x

Gukesh-Erigaisi

IMAGE: World champion D Gukesh lost to countryman Arjun Erigaisi in Norway Chess on Tuesday. Photograph: Norway Chess

World champion D Gukesh's disappointing season continued on Tuesday with the teenager losing his second successive match in Norway Chess -- this time to countrymate Arjun Erigaisi – and failing to open his account after two rounds of the prestigious tournament in Stavanger.

A day after he lost to Magnus Carlsen in a thriller, Gukesh found himself being troubled by Erigaisi early and committing mistakes as time ran out.

Erigaisi finally defeated Gukesh in 62 moves, forcing his opponent to resign after giving him a check with his knight.

This is the second time this year that Gukesh, who will be turning 19 on Thursday, has lost to Erigaisi in a major tournament.

Erigaisi, on the other hand, has justified the invitation given to him by the Norway Chess organisers by beating China's No.1 Wei Yi in Armageddon in the opening round and then getting the better of Gukesh in over four hours.

 

Erigaisi, who beat Gukesh in Tata Steel Chess earlier this year in Wijk aan Zee, Netherlands, to spoil his chances of winning the elite tournament, opted for a d4 (Queen's pawn opening), while Gukesh, playing with black again, responds with a Nimzo Indian defence.

The world champion, following his defeat to Carlsen on Tuesday, found himself under time pressure as early as the 17th move when he trailed Erigaisi by 1 hour and 20 minutes on the clock.

By the 44th minute, Gukesh had just a few seconds left on the clock, while Erigaisi had more than 10 minutes, thus putting extreme pressure on the world champion.

On Wednesday, Gukesh will play American Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura, while Erigaisi, on 4.5 points after two games, will take on another American Fabiano Caruana. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Norway Chess: Carlsen outwits Gukesh in a thriller
Norway Chess: Carlsen outwits Gukesh in a thriller
Carlsen held to a draw by more than 1.4 lakh players
Carlsen held to a draw by more than 1.4 lakh players
Liverpool crash: Driver held over attempted murder
Liverpool crash: Driver held over attempted murder
Thailand Open: Five Indians enter quarterfinals
Thailand Open: Five Indians enter quarterfinals
Cristiano Ronaldo hints at Al-Nassr exit
Cristiano Ronaldo hints at Al-Nassr exit

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Cable Car Rides You Must Experience In India

webstory image 2

Essential Sunscreen Facts: What You Need To Know

webstory image 3

The Original Names Of Indian Cities Or Towns

VIDEOS

BSF released new video of Op Sindoor strikes on terror camps across the border8:59

BSF released new video of Op Sindoor strikes on terror...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu dazzles in a bodycon dress1:25

Samantha Ruth Prabhu dazzles in a bodycon dress

Sara Tendulkar simply looks pretty in black gown1:04

Sara Tendulkar simply looks pretty in black gown

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD