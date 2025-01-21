HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Norway Chess: Gukesh, Arjun spearhead star-studded line-up

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
January 21, 2025 17:44 IST

World Chess Champion D Gukesh

IMAGE: World Chess Champion D Gukesh. Photograph: Chin An/FIDE

World champion D Gukesh and India No.1 Arjun Erigaisi will take on the might of heavyweights such as Magnus Carlsen and Fabiano Caruana in this year's star-studded Norway Chess tournament, to be held here from May 26 to June 6.

Norway Chess on Tuesday announced that renowned Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura, currently ranked world No. 3, and China's No. 1 Wei Yi will compete in the prestigious tournament.

The event will feature world No. 1 Carlsen, world No.2 Caruana, Nakamura, world No. 4 Erigaisi, world No. 5 and youngest world champion Gukesh, and world No. 9 Wei Yi.

This is the one of the strongest line-ups in a chess tournament ever, with four of them with a rating over 2800.

 

Only five rating points separate it from the strongest Norway Chess tournament in 2017.

With a FIDE rating of 2802, Nakamura has won five U.S. Chess Championships, is the reigning FIDE World Fischer Random Chess Champion, and was the Norway Chess champion in 2023.

Beyond tournaments, Nakamura has built a large following as a chess streamer, sharing his games and insights with fans around the world. His presence, both online and at live events, continues to inspire both fellow players and the chess audience.

Nakamura shared his enthusiasm for returning to Norway Chess, emphasising the relationships and challenges the event offers.

"What excites me the most about returning to Norway Chess is seeing all the familiar faces I've come to know over the past decade of this event, as well as competing against the future stars of chess like Gukesh and Arjun," Nakamura said.

Nakamura's return also revives one of chess' most well-known rivalries. Carlsen, widely considered one of the greatest players of all time, has often described Nakamura as one of his toughest opponents.

The Final Lineup for Norway Chess 2025

Magnus Carlsen - World No. 1

Fabiano Caruana - World No. 2

Hikaru Nakamura - World No. 3

Arjun Erigaisi - World No. 4

Gukesh D - World No. 5

Wei Yi - World No. 9.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
