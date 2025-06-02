HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Carlsen bangs table after losing to Gukesh

Carlsen bangs table after losing to Gukesh

June 02, 2025 15:01 IST

Magnus Carlsen

IMAGE: Magnus Carlsen suffered his defeat to World Champion D Gukesh in a classical game at the Norway Chess tournament. Photographs: FIDE/Michal Walusza

A seething Magnus Carlsen slammed his fist into a table after suffering his first defeat to World champion Gukesh Dommaraju in a classical game on Sunday in Stavanger.

Carlsen had his opponent on the ropes for much of the match in the Norway Chess 2025 tournament but his composure cracked under the pressure of a ticking clock and he committed a blunder that handed India's Gukesh a decisive advantage.

Magnus Carlsen

Carlsen slammed his fist on the table after the defeat before exchanging a quick handshake with Gukesh, apologising for his outburst and storming off.

 

"I mean, (the win was) not the way I wanted it to be, but okay, I'll take it," Gukesh told Chess.com.

"... I've also banged a lot of tables in my career."

Carlsen remained top of the standings after the defeat. 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
