ISL: NorthEast United, Kerala Blasters aim to keep winning

Get ready for an exciting Indian Super League showdown as NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters FC, both fresh off opening victories, battle to maintain their winning momentum in a crucial early-season encounter.

Photograph: NorthEast United FC/X

Key Points NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters FC, both winners of their opening matches, will face off on Sunday.

NorthEast United's coach Juan Pedro Benali emphasised staying grounded and focused against a strong Kerala Blasters side.

Kerala Blasters' coach Ashley Westwood highlighted the need for his team to remain organised and improve despite their opening win.

The match is crucial for both teams to build early-season momentum in the Indian Super League.

Buoyed by opening-match victories, NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters FC will look to maintain their winning starts when they meet in a much-anticipated Indian Super League clash in Guwahati on Sunday.

Hosts NorthEast United edged Mohun Bagan Super Giant 1-0 with a late winner, while Kerala Blasters, coached by Ashley Westwood, beat Inter Kashi 2-0 at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune.

Coaches' Pre-Match Strategies

NorthEast United head coach Juan Pedro Benali acknowledged the strength of Kerala Blasters' squad and urged his players to stay grounded ahead of a contest that could help either side build early-season momentum.

"It's like a game of chess. Ashley (Westwood) is a very good coach, talented and smart. These are the first steps of a long marathon. We need to stay focused, be humble, down to earth, work more and try not to make mistakes," said Benali on the eve of the match.

While pleased with his side's performance in the opener, Benali made it clear that NorthEast United could not afford to become complacent.

Team Performance And Outlook

Westwood, meanwhile, pointed to NorthEast United's tactical flexibility in their opening win and said his side would need to remain organised and find ways to counter the hosts. He also admitted that Kerala Blasters were still some way from playing the way he wanted, citing limited preparation time and the need for more training and match experience.

"We didn't really have a good game at the back (against Inter Kashi), but we kept a clean sheet so it was a good start of the season. We're trying to improve because new players have come in and we're trying to help each other at the back," said Westwood.

Kerala Blasters will be keen to build on their win over Inter Kashi before returning to their home ground next week to face Mumbai City FC.