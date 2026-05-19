NorthEast United Defeat Mohammedan SC In Final ISL Match

NorthEast United FC finished their Indian Super League season on a positive note, securing a 2-0 victory against Mohammedan Sporting Club in their final match.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points NorthEast United FC defeated Mohammedan Sporting Club 2-0 in their final Indian Super League match.

Jairo Samperio and Dinesh Singh Soraisham scored the goals for NorthEast United.

Mohammedan Sporting Club finished at the bottom of the ISL standings after being relegated.

NorthEast United climbed to ninth place in the ISL table with the win.

The match saw NorthEast United dominate in the attacking third, capitalising on set-piece opportunities.

NorthEast United FC finished their Indian Super League campaign on a high after clinching a 2-0 win against relegated Mohammedan Sporting Club here on Tuesday.

Jairo Samperio and Dinesh Singh Soraisham found the net for the Highlanders, who climbed one place to ninth in the table and concluded their campaign with 16 points. Mohammedan SC, who had their relegation confirmed earlier in the season, finished at the bottom of the standings with three points, ending their campaign without a win.

First Half Action: NorthEast Takes the Lead

Mohammedan created the first notable opening in the 13th minute. Thokchom Adison Singh made a darting run down the right flank before cutting inside the box and shooting low at the near post. However, the effort took a deflection, allowing NorthEast goalkeeper Dipesh Chauhan to gather comfortably.

NorthEast took the lead in the 19th minute following sustained pressure around the Mohammedan Sporting penalty area. Jithin delivered an inswinging corner towards the near post, and Jairo got there first, directing a header across goal and into the far corner, leaving Nikhil Deka with no chance.

Adison remained a threat for Mohammedan Sporting and nearly responded in the 26th minute after being released by an excellent through ball from Makan Chothe. The winger carried the ball into the box under pressure before cutting inside and attempting a curling effort, but failed to hit the target.

Jairo almost doubled his tally in the 39th minute. NorthEast captain Ngasepam Tondonba Singh floated an inch-perfect cross towards the far post, where Jairo met it with a header. This time, however, his effort clipped the outside of the post and went out of play.

In the first-half additional time, Andres Jose Rodriguez Gaitan came inches away from doubling the lead with a free-kick that took the slightest touch from Deka before clipping the crossbar and going behind for a corner.

NorthEast capitalised from the resulting set-piece moments later through a well-worked short-corner routine. Gaitan laid the ball off for Dinesh, whose strike from outside the box took a deflection before finding the back of the net. Dinesh then produced a wholehearted celebration with head coach Juan Pedro Benali on the touchline after scoring his first ISL goal.

The Highlanders went into the break firmly in control. Mohammedan edged the possession statistics in the first half but could not translate that into meaningful openings in the attacking third.

Second Half: NorthEast Maintains Control

NorthEast continued to play on the front foot after the restart despite holding a two-goal advantage. The hosts nearly added a third in the 50th minute when Jithin weaved through a crowded area before poking the ball to Gaitan at the edge of the box.

The Spaniard spread it to Thoi Singh Huidrom on the right, but the latter struck the side-netting with his low effort. Robin Yadav also came close later in the half, only to hit the side-netting from a promising position.

NorthEast missed another big opportunity in the 63rd minute. A cross from the right was met by Jairo on the left side of the Mohammedan goal. Instead of going for goal himself, he headed the ball across to an unmarked Gaitan at the far post, but the midfielder blazed his effort over the bar from close range.

Jairo had one final chance in the 88th minute after receiving the ball at the edge of the box under pressure. Forced to shoot quickly with his weaker foot, the forward managed to keep the effort on target, but it lacked power, and Deka collected comfortably.

NorthEast comfortably saw out the closing stages to sign off their campaign with a confident home victory.