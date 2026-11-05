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Highlanders Secure Dominant Win Over Churchill Brothers

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk November 05, 2026 19:59 IST 2 Minutes Read
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NorthEast United FC continued their impressive form in the Indian Super League, securing a decisive 2-0 victory against Churchill Brothers and extending their unbeaten streak to five matches, provisionally topping the league table.

Photograph: ISL/X

Photograph: ISL/X

Key Points

  • NorthEast United FC secured a 2-0 victory over Churchill Brothers on Thursday.
  • Ethyan Gonzalez opened the scoring for NorthEast in the first half (16').
  • Antonio Moyano sealed the win with a goal deep into stoppage time (90+3').
  • The win extends NorthEast United's unbeaten run in the Indian Super League to five matches.
  • NorthEast provisionally consolidated their position at the top of the table after this match.

NorthEast United FC extended their unbeaten run in the Indian Super League to five matches with a 2-0 victory over Churchill Brothers at the PJN Stadium here on Thursday.

NorthEast United's Dominant Performance

Ethyan Gonzalez gave the Highlanders the lead in the first half (16') before Antonio Moyano struck deep into stoppage time (90+3') to seal all three points.

 

Despite a determined second-half response from Churchill, NorthEast remained resolute at the back and provisionally consolidated their position at the top of the table, with Mohun Bagan SG taking on Odisha FC in the day's second game.

NorthEast broke the deadlock through Gonzalez, who scored with the outside of his boot to make it 1-0. The goal followed a swift counter-attacking move after what was poor defending by Churchill, with Jithin MS providing the assist.

Churchill Brothers emerged with renewed intent after the break, pushing forward in search of an equaliser and putting the NorthEast defence under sustained pressure. The Highlanders, however, displayed composure and defensive discipline.

NorthEast eventually put the contest beyond reach in the third minute of stoppage time. Abdul Rabeeh set up Moyano, who made no mistake with a right-footed effort that took a deflection on its way to the goal to make it 2-0.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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