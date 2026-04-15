ISL: Late goal secures draw for NorthEast United FC against Kerala Blasters

A late goal by Lalrinzuala ensured NorthEast United FC salvaged a 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters in a thrilling Indian Super League encounter, impacting both teams' standings.

IMAGE: NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters occupy 10th and 13th spots respectively on the ISL points table. Photograph: ISL/X

Key Points NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters played to a 1-1 draw in their Indian Super League match.

Andy Rodriguez's own goal gave Kerala Blasters the lead in the first half.

Lalrinzuala scored a late equaliser for NorthEast United, securing a crucial point.

The draw leaves NorthEast United in 10th place and Kerala Blasters in 13th in the ISL standings.

NorthEast United FC struck a late goal to eke out a 1-1 draw against hosts Kerala Blasters in an Indian Super League match in Kochi on Wednesday.

Midfielder Andy Rodriguez scored an own goal for NorthEast United in the 41st minute to hand Kerala Blasters the lead.

But Lalrinzuala cancelled out that effort with a strike in the 88th minute to level the scores and secure a point for NorthEast United.

Impact on ISL standings

The draw meant NorthEast United are positioned at the 10th place in the standings with seven points from eight games.

Kerala Blasters are at the 13th spot with five points from nine games.

Mumbai City FC are leading the table with 18 points from eight games, followed by Mohun Bagan Super Giant on 17 points and Jamshedpur FC on 15 points.