News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Norris snatches pole from Verstappen in Spain

Norris snatches pole from Verstappen in Spain

Last updated on: June 22, 2024 21:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Lando Norris

IMAGE: McLaren's Lando Norris during qualifying. Photograph: Thomas Coex/Reuters

Lando Norris put McLaren on pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix on Saturday with Red Bull's triple Formula One world champion Max Verstappen alongside on the front row.

 

Verstappen had taken provisional pole with a time that looked hard to beat, and went faster with his final effort, but Norris took it to another level to end the session 0.020 quicker than his Dutch rival.

The pole was only the second of the Briton's Formula One career, the last coming at the Russian Grand Prix in 2021.

"It was pretty much a perfect lap. You know when you are on a good lap and you are getting excited," Norris said after setting a time of one minute 11.383 seconds.

"It has been close all weekend but really it was about a perfect lap and that is what I did today."

Championship leader Verstappen had set the standard with a lap of 1:11.673 as his first effort and improved the time on his second run to an impressive 1:11.403.

"I was quite happy in qualifying. I got a nice (aerodynamic) tow from Checo (team mate Sergio Perez) in Q3 (the final phase) but unfortunately it was not enough," he said.

"That's how it goes sometimes, but overall we can still be happy with that performance and it's all to play for tomorrow."

Lando Norris

Norris was the fourth different driver on pole in the last four races, another sign of the battle between the top teams getting ever closer and Red Bull's dominance being steadily eroded.

The pole was also a boost for McLaren whose day started with unwanted drama when their paddock hospitality unit caught fire, with one team member taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

Mercedes's Lewis Hamilton was third fastest and team mate George Russell fourth.

"Slowly the car is crafting into a racing machine with which we can hopefully fight the guys in front," said seven-times world champion Hamilton.

"George did a great job as well so, hopefully, tomorrow we can apply the pressure on the guys in front."

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, preparing for a home race, filled the third row.

Pierre Gasly boosted struggling Alpine's morale with seventh place on the grid for the Renault-owned team and Perez was eighth but will drop three places due to a grid penalty carried over from Canada.

That will lift Alpine's Esteban Ocon to eighth with McLaren's Oscar Piastri ninth and Aston Martin's home hero Fernando Alonso 10th.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Sumit Nagal books ticket to Paris 2024
Sumit Nagal books ticket to Paris 2024
PICS: France, Netherlands in frenetic goalless draw
PICS: France, Netherlands in frenetic goalless draw
PIX: Austria ease past Poland, renew knock-out hopes
PIX: Austria ease past Poland, renew knock-out hopes
Swiss court sentences Hindujas to jail, family appeals
Swiss court sentences Hindujas to jail, family appeals
Atishi faces protests as her fast enters second day
Atishi faces protests as her fast enters second day
NTA top leadership under scanner: Dharmendra Pradhan
NTA top leadership under scanner: Dharmendra Pradhan
Georgia grab point vs Czechs after late penalty drama
Georgia grab point vs Czechs after late penalty drama

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Six-hitting sprees, hat-tricks: T20 WC thrills unfold

Six-hitting sprees, hat-tricks: T20 WC thrills unfold

Indian women archers grab hat-trick of WC gold medals

Indian women archers grab hat-trick of WC gold medals

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances