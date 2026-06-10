Nora Fatehi drops FIFA World Cup anthem track

Canadian-Moroccan-Indian sensation Nora Fatehi is back on the global stage with her new track Siir Siir, an international collaboration featured in the highly anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026 music programme, further cementing her status as a global entertainer.

IMAGE: Canadian singer Nora Fatehi’s new track Siir Siir, with Sanjoy and Vegedream, is part of the FIFA World Cup 2026 music programme. Photograph: Nora Fatehi/Instagram

Key Points Nora Fatehi's new song Siir Siir is included in the FIFA World Cup 2026 music programme.

The track is an international collaboration with French artist Vegedream, blending pop and R&B sounds.

This project marks another major global milestone for Fatehi, expanding her career beyond Bollywood.

Fatehi previously featured on the FIFA World Cup 2022 anthem and performed at its closing ceremony.

Fans have enthusiastically received "Siir Siir," praising its energy, Nora's performance, and signature dance moves.

Canadian singer Nora Fatehi is back on the global stage with Siir Siir, her latest international collaboration, which has been included in the FIFA World Cup 2026 music programme.

Produced by Sanjoy and featuring French artist Vegedream, the track blends pop and R&B sounds into an upbeat anthem that captures the excitement and anticipation that surround football's biggest tournament.

Nora Fatehi's Global Journey and FIFA Connection

For Nora, the project marks another major milestone in a career that has steadily expanded beyond Bollywood. With Siir Siir, she is set to be part of the FIFA World Cup 2026 celebrations, joining a global lineup connected to one of the world's most-watched sporting events.

The song also reflects Nora's own multicultural journey. Born in Canada to Moroccan parents and finding stardom in India, she has built a career that crosses borders and cultures. That global identity feels especially fitting for the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Impact and Fan Reception of 'Siir Siir'

For fans in India and across South Asia, the achievement is another reminder of Nora's growing international presence. Over the years, she has successfully balanced Bollywood success with global music collaborations, building a fan base that stretches far beyond one region.

This is also not her first World Cup association. In 2022, she featured on the FIFA World Cup anthem Light The Sky alongside Balqees, Manal and Rahma Riad. She later performed the song live during the tournament's closing ceremony in Qatar, a moment that introduced her to an even wider international audience.

Since the release of Siir Siir, fans have responded enthusiastically. Many have praised the track's energy, Nora's performance and her signature dance moves. Others have celebrated her return to the FIFA stage, calling it another significant step in her journey from Bollywood star to global entertainer.