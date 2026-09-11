Western Athletes Embrace Traditional Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan

The biannual Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan are drawing global attention, with over 3,000 athletes from more than 100 countries, including many from the West, converging to compete in traditional Central Asian sports like horseback archery and Kok Boru.

IMAGE: Mumina Daminova, a horseback archer from Uzbekistan, competes during the VI World Nomad Games, an international cultural and ethnic sporting event, in the Kyrchyn Gorge, Issyk-Kul Region, Kyrgyzstan. Photograph: Pavel Mikheyev/Reuters

Key Points The Nomad Games, a biannual tournament of traditional nomadic sports, returned to Kyrgyzstan, attracting over 3,000 athletes from more than 100 countries.

Western athletes, including London-based executive coach Becca Sweetman and consultant Sam Pollard, travelled to Central Asia to compete in sports like horseback archery and tug of war.

The games feature a variety of traditional nomadic sports, including horseback archery, wrestling, falconry, traditional board games, and Kok Boru (a form of polo played with a sheep carcass).

The opening ceremony in Bishkek was attended by world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, and India's Narendra Modi, highlighting the event's growing international significance.

Athletes from countries with strong nomadic traditions, such as Mongolia and Uzbekistan, view the games as a celebration of their cultural heritage, akin to an 'Olympic games but for ethnosport'.

Clutching a bow and arrow and riding helmet in a remote gorge in northern Kyrgyzstan, London-based executive coach Becca Sweetman is a long way from home. "About eight years ago a friend asked if I wanted to have a go at horseback archery and I just got hooked on this amazing sport," she said. "So, I've been competing for the last eight years for the Great Britain team."

International Participation and Growing Popularity

Sweetman is one of many Western athletes to make the trek out to Central Asia for the Nomad Games, a biannual tournament of traditional nomad sports, mostly originating from Central Asia. Aside from horse archery, they include various styles of wrestling, falconry, and traditional board games.

Since the inaugural edition in 2014, the Nomad Games have gone from strength to strength. This year they returned home to Kyrgyzstan, the mountainous Central Asian country of seven million where they were first held, and where traditional sports retain a strong popular following. More than 3,000 athletes from more than 100 countries took part, organisers said.

High-Profile Attendance and Cultural Significance

An opening ceremony in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek, was attended by leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, and India's Narendra Modi, in town for a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

Sam Pollard, a London-based consultant, came to Kyrgyzstan as part of the British tug of war team. He said he'd become interested in the Nomad Games after seeing videos of Kok Boru, a nomadic sport similar to polo, but which is played with a sheep carcass in place of a ball. "That looks awesome," he told himself. The timing of the games aligned perfectly with when he wanted to visit Central Asia, plus he and his friends "had a bit of background in tug of war," he said.

Although many athletes have come from countries without a history of nomadism, others come from countries like Mongolia and the Central Asian republics, where nomadic sports retain a major following. "These games have the nomadic spirit," said Mumina Daminova, a horseback archer from Uzbekistan, who competed in flowing white traditional robes. "It's like Olympic games but for ethnosport," she said.