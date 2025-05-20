HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Home  » Sports » 'Nobody's going to take care of me': De Bruyne to skip Club World Cup

'Nobody's going to take care of me': De Bruyne to skip Club World Cup

May 20, 2025 16:20 IST

Kevin De Bruyne

IMAGE: Kevin De Bruyne will leave Manchester City after a decade at the club having lifted six Premier League titles, as well as winning the Champions League and Club World Cup in 2023. Photograph: Peter Powell/Reuters

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne said he is unlikely to play at the Club World Cup due to concerns about picking up an injury ahead of his departure from the club.

The 33-year-old will leave City after a decade at the club having lifted six Premier League titles, as well as winning the Champions League and Club World Cup in 2023.

The Belgian is under contract until June 30,

which covers three Club World Cup matches in the United States, but De Bruyne said he would have to look out for his own interests.

"I think in a way I have to take care of myself because if I get injured in the Club World Cup, what am I going to do? Nobody's going to take care of me at that point," he said after the FA Cup final in quotes carried by The Athletic.

 

"So there's a big chance probably that I won't play it, but I don't know. I'm just a player. I don't make the rules, I can't do anything about it. So in the end, like I said, I'll probably have to take care of myself."

The 32-team tournament runs from June 14 to July 13.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
