Lyles plays down leg cramps after pulling up in 200m final

Noah Lyles experienced a concerning moment at the US national championships, pulling up with leg cramps during the 200 metres final, though he quickly reassured fans it was a minor issue.

IMAGE: Noah Lyles Lyles pulled up with leg cramps in the 200m final at the US national championships on Sunday, drawing audible gasps from the crowd at Icahn Stadium. Photograph: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images/Reuters

Key Points Noah Lyles pulled up during the 200 metres final at the US national championships due to leg cramps.

Lyles finished last in the race with a time of 50.88 seconds, with Garrett Kaalund winning in 20.04.

Lyles attributed the cramps to the heavy workload of running two sub-9.8 second 100m sprints on Friday.

Noah Lyles gave fans a fright at the US national championships on Sunday when he pulled up suffering from leg cramps down the final straight of the 200 metres final but the American later played down the issue.

All appeared to be business as usual for World champion Lyles around the turn until he stopped short and grabbed his leg, drawing audible gasps from the crowd at Icahn Stadium.

But he was all smiles as he walked up to reporters after finishing last in 50.88 seconds, explaining that his left hamstring had begun to cramp. Garrett Kaalund won in 20.04.

Lyles Downplays Injury

"I'm like, 'Yeah, there's no reason to keep pushing that'. So I just decided to cut it off. To be honest, it's just a cramp. Just got some electrolytes here, just gonna chug them down," said Lyles.

The 100m Olympic champion clocked an eye-watering world lead to win the shorter sprint on Friday in 9.79 seconds, after a wind-aided 9.76 in the semi-final, and said he suspected the workload finally caught up with him.

Reflecting on Workload

"Running two nine-sevens in one day is kind of crazy. And I think I underestimated how fast that really was and trying to come back," he told reporters.

"This does show me what it takes to keep going, which, you know, kind of puts a perspective on how kind of great (retired sprinter Usain) Bolt was."