News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » No withdrawal: Neeraj Chopra says Paris Diamond League wasn't part of his competition calendar

No withdrawal: Neeraj Chopra says Paris Diamond League wasn't part of his competition calendar

Source: PTI
July 03, 2024 14:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Neeraj Chopra

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Neeraj Chopra/Instagram

Olympic and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Wednesday clarified that Sunday's Paris Diamond League was never a part of his competition calendar this year.

The statement came after a media report stated that Chopra pulled out of the event due to the adductor niggle that has been troubling him for the past couple of months.

The 26-year-old took to 'X' to say that there was no question of a withdrawal when he had not even entered his name.

"Hello, everyone. Just to clarify: the #ParisDL wasn't part of my competition calendar this season, so I haven't 'withdrawn' from it. I'm focusing on getting ready for the Olympic Games."

 

"Thanks for your understanding and support, and wishing all the athletes competing all the best! #RoadToOlympics," Chopra posted.

He was exempted from last week's National Inter-State Championships, which was a mandatory event for all Indian athletes, by the Athletics Federation Of India.

The AFI said the relaxation was given to him due to the short turnaround time between the domestic event and the Diamond League on July 7.

"We have made it very clear that every athlete will compete in India at the Inter-State Championships," AFI president Adille Sumariwalla had said,

"But Paris Diamond League is clashing with the Inter-State Championships and we feel that Paris Diamond League will be very important for him (Neeraj) before the Olympic Games therefore he is the only guy who has been given special permission to participate in the Federation Cup," he added.

However, Chopra had indicated last month that his schedule will be decided according to the state of his body.

"We had a discussion that I would play in the National Inter-State Championships (June 27-30) and it's going to be held in Panchkula in Haryana but it was very near to the Paris Olympics," Chopra had said.

"Since I was playing in Doha which is near to India. Moreover, there is Paris Diamond League (on July 7) between National Inter-State and Olympics. So, we decided to compete here (Federation Cup)," Chopra had said.

"Further competition schedule will be decided later according to situation and my body. Otherwise, I will go to Paris from there (after competing in Turku)."

Chopra, who scripted history by becoming the first Indian to win a track and field medal at the Tokyo Olympics, had won the gold at the at the Paavo Nurmi Games last month.

Following this, he had opened up about his adductor niggle which has affected his season, saying he will consult "different doctors" after the Paris Olympics. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Neeraj Chopra's Gold Rush: A Year of Triumphs
Neeraj Chopra's Gold Rush: A Year of Triumphs
Neeraj Chopra prioritises training over stardom
Neeraj Chopra prioritises training over stardom
Chopra skips Paris Diamond League for optimal fitness
Chopra skips Paris Diamond League for optimal fitness
Is Rahul Dividing India To Rule?
Is Rahul Dividing India To Rule?
Employer held for Indian worker's death in Italy
Employer held for Indian worker's death in Italy
7th bridge collapses in Bihar in 15 days
7th bridge collapses in Bihar in 15 days
Rohit & Co Board Flight For Home
Rohit & Co Board Flight For Home

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Shopping mishaps to films, music: Neeraj gets personal

Shopping mishaps to films, music: Neeraj gets personal

Neeraj Chopra Sets His Mark On Paris Gold

Neeraj Chopra Sets His Mark On Paris Gold

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances