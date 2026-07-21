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No Trophy This Time, Yet Argentina Returned as Heroes

By REDIFF SPORTS July 21, 2026 12:27 IST 3 Minutes Read
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How the Argentine national football team, despite finishing as runners-up in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, received an overwhelming hero's welcome from thousands of devoted fans in Buenos Aires, showcasing unparalleled fan loyalty.

Argentina fans

IMAGE: Argentina fans gather at the Argentine Football Association headquarters on the outskirts of Buenos Aires to welcome the players after the team lost the FIFA World Cup final to Spain. Photograph: Alessia Maccioni/Reuters

Key Points

  • Argentina's football team, runners-up in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, received a hero's welcome in Buenos Aires.
  • Thousands of passionate fans gathered at Ezeiza International Airport, celebrating the team despite no trophy.
  • The reception highlighted the deep bond between Argentine fans and their national team, transcending match results.
  • Key players like Emiliano Martínez and Nicolás Otamendi were present, though Lionel Messi travelled separately.
  • The celebration underscored the team's effort and fighting spirit in their pursuit of back-to-back World Cup titles.

Argentina fans

IMAGE: Argentina fans gather at the Argentine Football Association headquarters on the outskirts of Buenos Aires to welcome the players after the team lost the FIFA World Cup final to Spain. Photograph: Alessia Maccioni/Reuters

Two million fans flooded the streets of Madrid to celebrate Spain’s World Cup triumph—the kind of grand celebration that usually follows football’s biggest victory.

But thousands of kilometres away in Buenos Aires, another kind of celebration was taking place.

 

There was no trophy. No winners’ parade. No Lionel Messi lifting silverware in front of a roaring crowd. Argentina had fallen just short of defending their World Cup crown.

Yet when their team returned home, their supporters made one thing clear: some bonds in football go far beyond the result on the scoreboard.

Emotional Return For World Cup Runners-Up

Argentina players

The Argentine squad’s charter flight from the United States touched down at Ezeiza International Airport in the early hours of the morning. The aircraft carried the runners-up of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, along with members of the coaching staff and team officials.

What followed was anything but a quiet arrival.

As the players stepped out, thousands of fans gathered around the airport, turning the area into a sea of flags, lights, chants and emotion. They had not come to celebrate a trophy—they had come to thank a team that had taken them to the edge of history.

Unwavering Fan Loyalty In Buenos Aires

Argentina players

The squad that returned home represented a blend of experience and youth, a group that fought until the final whistle in their pursuit of back-to-back World Cup titles.

Among those arriving were goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, veteran defender Nicolás Otamendi, midfielders Leandro Paredes and Alexis Mac Allister, along with Lisandro Martínez, Nicolás Tagliafico, Gonzalo Montiel, Marcos Senesi, Valentín Barco, Exequiel Palacios, Giovani Lo Celso, Thiago Almada, Cristian Medina, Nicolás González and José Manuel López.

Messi, who had travelled separately to begin his break, was not part of the arrival. Neither was the World Cup trophy.

Argentina fans

But for the fans waiting outside the airport, neither mattered.

They had come to welcome their heroes—not because they won, but because they gave everything trying to win.

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argentina football teamworld cup 2026buenos aires fansezeiza international airportfootball fan loyalty

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