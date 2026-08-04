No time to celebrate! CWG heroes shift focus to Asian Games

Fresh from their triumphant Commonwealth Games campaign, India's medallists received a rousing welcome in New Delhi, but their focus has already sharply shifted to securing more glory at the upcoming Asian Games.

IMAGE: Indian Commonwealth Games medallists. Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points Indian Commonwealth Games medallists received a grand welcome in New Delhi but immediately turned their attention to the upcoming Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.

Boxers, who secured 10 medals at the CWG, expressed their determination to win more gold at the Asian Games, acknowledging the tougher competition from countries like Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Para athletics contingent also celebrated a record seven-medal haul, with athletes like Dilip Mahadu Gavit and Sharmila Dhankhar gaining confidence for future major events.

Athletes like Jaismine Lamboria and Shilpa K. Shyla view the Asian Games as a crucial stepping stone towards their ultimate goal of winning Olympic medals.

The success is attributed to meticulous planning, hard work, and teamwork, with coaches identifying and correcting technical flaws.

India's Commonwealth Games medallists barely had time to celebrate their success before shifting their focus to next month's Asian Games as they returned to a rousing welcome in the national capital in the early hours of Tuesday.

Even as the athletes walked out of the airport to a rousing welcome, they spoke in one voice about the road ahead, saying there was little time to bask in their Glasgow success with the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya fast approaching.

Boxers Eyeing Further Glory

"Hearing the national anthem on such a big stage is a feeling I will always cherish. But my focus has already shifted to the Asian Games, where I want to win another gold," boxer Priya Ghanghas told PTI moments after walking out of the arrivals gate of the IGI Airport.

Priya was not alone in turning her attention to the Asian Games after Indian boxers capped a memorable Commonwealth Games campaign with a 10-medal haul. The women's team led the charge with six medals, while the men contributed four, as Indian boxing once again underlined its growing stature on the international stage.

The para athletics contingent, too, scripted history with a record seven-medal haul as India climbed to fourth in the overall medal standings. As the athletes emerged from the terminal around 4 a.m., dhol beats and patriotic tunes filled the air. Family members welcomed the medallists with flower garlands as supporters queued up for photographs.

"It feels like I'm living a dream," said Sakshi Chaudhary, who became the first boxer to defeat England's Ruby White in an international competition.

"Every night I visualised winning gold, hearing the national anthem and returning home to such a welcome. It feels like that dream has come true. The next target is the Asian Games, and I want to maintain this level there as well."

Preparation and Future Goals

For Jaismine Lamboria, the gold medal was the reward for overcoming an illness that had severely disrupted her preparations.

"I trained for only three weeks before the Games after recovering from illness. Once I stepped into the ring, I forgot everything else and focused only on giving my best for India," she said.

Jaismine added that the upcoming Asian Games and every tournament thereafter would be stepping stones towards her ultimate goal of winning an Olympic medal in Los Angeles in 2028.

Boxer Sachin Siwach credited months of hard work and correcting technical flaws for India's successful campaign.

"The coaches identified our mistakes, and we worked hard on every weakness," he said. "That hard work is paying off now. The next target is the Asian Games, and winning consistently gives every athlete the confidence to perform even better."

Boxer Narender Berwal said the medal haul was the result of meticulous planning and teamwork rather than individual brilliance. "We study videos of every opponent and prepare our strategy accordingly," he said. If Plan A works, we stick with it. If not, we adapt. The Asian Games will be a different challenge because we'll face stronger opponents from countries like Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, but we'll be ready."

Overcoming Challenges and Building Confidence

Silver medallist pugilist Jadumani Singh admitted the final defeat still hurt despite an otherwise impressive campaign. "I gave everything I had, but the final didn't go my way," he said. "There is a little disappointment because I wanted the gold, but that will only motivate me to work harder. I'll sit with my coaches, improve where I fell short and come back stronger at the Asian Games."

Boxer Arundhati Choudhary, winner of gold in women's 70kg, said defeating the defending champion had significantly boosted her confidence.

"That victory reinforced my belief in my abilities. Since my weight category is not part of the Asian Games, my full focus is now on the World Cup. I believe this result will help me perform even better in future competitions."

The celebrations were equally memorable for India's para athletics medallists, who produced the country's finest-ever Commonwealth Games campaign with seven medals. Gold medallist in men's 100m T47 category, Dilip Mahadu Gavit said adapting to the cold Glasgow conditions was as challenging as competing in an unfamiliar event.

"It was my first time competing in the 100m at the Commonwealth Games, and I'm happy to have set a Games record," he said.

"The weather made things difficult, but we had to adapt. My ultimate goal is to win Paralympic gold and raise the Indian flag on the highest stage."

Sharmila Dhankhar, winner of the gold in women's shot put F57 category, said winning a CWG medal had strengthened her belief ahead of the upcoming major events. "It is a proud feeling to win a medal for the country," she said. "This performance has given me a lot of confidence."

Men's F57 shot put gold medallist Soman Rana said the medals belonged as much to the support staff as the athletes.

"We only go out and compete, but there is a huge support system working behind us," he said. Women's F57 shot put bronze medallist Shilpa K. Shyla described winning her maiden Commonwealth Games medal as one of the proudest moments of her career. "Representing India and winning my first Commonwealth Games medal is a special feeling," she said.

"There is still a lot to improve technically, and my long-term goal is to win Olympic gold for India."

Gold-winning judokas Harsh Singh and Asmita Dey who arrived early in the morning also received a rousing welcome.

"Never thought I would receive a welcome like this, I am feeling really good after meeting everyone here," Harsh said upon arrival.

"This is first time that I am receiving such a welcome so it feels great," said Asmita, a sub-inspector with Uttar Pradesh Police.