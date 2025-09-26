HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'No rivalry between India and Pakistan in hockey too'

'No rivalry between India and Pakistan in hockey too'

Source: PTI
September 26, 2025 21:41 IST

'I think that right now there is no competition only, so there is no point about talking about it, there is no doubt in the widening gap. Because the way things are going these days, I think it is not there only.'

Hardik Singh

IMAGE: Hardik Singh attributed the decline of Pakistan hockey to the national federation's failure to provide adequate facilities to players. Photograph: ANI Photo

Star hockey mid-fielder Hardik Singh on Friday mimicked the fighter jet gesture and said like cricket, no rivalry exists between India and Pakistan in their sport too.

Once considered a hockey heavyweight, Pakistan have won four Olympic gold medals and were one of India's biggest rivals. India have won the Olympic gold eight times.

But things have changed drastically over the last many years with India enjoying a resurgence in the sport with back-to-back Olympic medals, even as Pakistan struggled to regain their glory days and witnessed a prolonged decline.

"I think that right now there is no competition only, so there is no point about talking about it, there is no doubt in the widening gap. Because the way things are going these days, I think it is not there only," said Hardik at the India Today Conclave.

The jet gesture came into the spotlight after Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf used it during the Asia Cup Super 4s match against India in Dubai last Sunday.

Hardik attributed Pakistan hockey's decline to the national federation there, stressing that the athletes in Pakistan aren't getting the right facilities.

"I think their federation. I think their athletes are quite good, but they are not getting facilities. Like in 2014, they had won against us the last time. Since 2014, Pakistan has not won against India in hockey. So I think like twelve years? Yes we didn't lose a match," said Hardik.

 

Pakistan did not play the last Asia Cup hockey tournament, which was hosted in Rajgir, Bihar in August-September. India won the tournament and qualified for the World Cup, set to be hosted in Belgium and Netherlands from from August 14 to 30 next year.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
