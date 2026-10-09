Archer Dhiraj Bommadevara's Unwavering Focus On Los Angeles Olympics

Indian recurve archer Dhiraj Bommadevara, despite missing an individual medal at the Asian Games, remains resolute, channelling his experiences and record-breaking qualification into a focused preparation for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

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Key Points World No. 4 Dhiraj Bommadevara has no regrets despite not winning an individual medal at his second Asian Games, focusing instead on his Games-record qualification score and team silvers.

Dhiraj views the narrow margins in individual matches as part of the sport, providing valuable lessons for future improvement towards the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

He credits India's progress in archery, including historic gold medals by Kumkum Mohod and outranking South Korea, to learning from past failures and applying those lessons.

The archer highlights the supportive atmosphere at the national camp and the guidance from senior archers like Tarundeep Rai as crucial for his development and handling pressure.

Dhiraj believes that focusing on what went wrong is counterproductive in a skill sport like archery, advocating for continuous learning and moving forward.

World No. 4 Dhiraj Bommadevara has returned from his second successive Asian Games without an individual medal, but the top-ranked Indian recurve archer has "no regrets", choosing instead to focus on his Games-record qualification score and the "fire" to improve ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Reflecting On Asian Games Performance

Dhiraj arrived at the Asian Games on the back of a remarkable run, becoming the first Indian man to win an individual gold at the Archery World Cup Final in Mexico just a week before the Nagoya event.

But an individual Asian Games medal once again proved elusive, though he clinched silver medals in both the mixed and men's team events.

"I have never regretted my individual performance. In the qualification round, I set an Asian Games record. We also won silver medals in the team and mixed-team events," Dhiraj told PTI from Hyderabad where he's representing Mighty Marathas in second edition of Archery Premier League.

Before him, Dola Banerjee was the only Indian archer to win an individual World Cup Final gold, in the women's recurve category in 2007.

He had also claimed his maiden World Cup gold in Antalya in June, beating South Korea's Lee Woo-seok, the Paris Olympics individual bronze medallist and team gold medallist, in the final.

At Hangzhou in 2023, an equipment error contributed to his defeat against Kazakhstan's Ilfat Abdullin. In Nagoya, Dhiraj lost to Lee in the semifinal before missing out on bronze against compatriot Neeraj Chauhan.

Yet, rather than dwell on the absence of an individual medal, Dhiraj is looking at the bigger picture.

He topped the qualification round with a Games-record 698, helping India secure favourable draws in both the men's team and mixed-team events. Both combinations went on to win silver medals.

"The narrow margins in his individual matches were part of the sport, and not something he wanted to carry into the next phase of his career.

"I would also like to talk about the semifinal, which I lost to him. That match was neck-and-neck, with difficult situations throughout. I shot 30, and he also shot 30. I shot 29, and so did he.

"In such matches, the result can be painful because we could not win semifinal. But it also gave me room to understand that we had given our best.

"It's part of the game, and it has made me realise that I need to work harder. In that sense, it is good for me and for India, because the (individual) bronze medal came to India."

"Considering all these things, I do not feel any regret. Our qualification scores also helped us in rankings and gave us a good draw."

Lessons From Setbacks And Future Goals

For Dhiraj, the disappointment of missing out on an individual medal is accompanied by a renewed sense of purpose as the Olympic cycle gathers pace.

"We feel that we have gained a medal in one sense, and we have also gained the fire that we need to carry through the Olympic cycle. I feel fortunate that we have the medals, and we also have that 'fire'. We have identified gaps that we need to fill.

"Whatever the situation, we have to keep working on those gaps. We have learned what we need to work on, and that is valuable," he said.

The same approach, he believes, is essential when assessing India's narrow defeat to China in recurve mixed-team event, which denied the country an opportunity to secure an Olympic quota.

Dhiraj got annoyed when asked repeatedly to identify what went wrong, arguing that excessive focus on mistakes could prove counterproductive in a sport where confidence and concentration are crucial.

"Archery is a skill sport. If we keep analysing only the things that went wrong, when will we move forward?" he said.

"There are many factors involved. You can call it luck or the situation. We fought well, and I do not think it is helpful to keep discussing what went wrong.

"We fought until the last arrow. It could have come down to a matter of millimetres. China did its best when the wind changed, and we also fought until the end. The margin was very small.

Learning From Past Successes And Failures

But the biggest highs for India were the historic gold medal wins by Kumkum Mohod both individually and for the women's team which had never happened before.

It ensured that for second consecutive edition, India (five gold, two silver and two bronze) were ranked ahead of Asian heavyweights South Korea (3-3-3) in archery medal standings.

India's progress, particularly in high-pressure matches against South Korea, has come from learning from past failures, he said.

"Of course, we worked hard earlier, and we are still doing so. But if we had not learned from past, we would not have been able to win today. We are putting into practice everything we have learned from our previous experiences.

"What we are achieving today is result of those experiences. We will continue to carry those lessons forward. Whether we have a good day or a bad one, we have to learn every day and keep moving forward," he said.

Dhiraj also credited the improved atmosphere at the national camp, where support from coaches, staff and fellow archers has helped athletes develop greater belief in themselves.

"Whether an archer is a junior or a senior, or competes in compound or recurve, our staff supports everyone. The environment encourages archers to support one another."

Mentorship And Future Coaching Plans

The Indian archer said the team was looking forward to the appointment of a foreign coach which is expected by December first week, according to sources.

For Dhiraj, the support of senior archers has also been central to his development.

He singled out fellow Army archer Tarundeep Rai for teaching him how to handle the pressure of major international matches.

"He's the one who taught me and behind me, pushing me to go beyond my limits. He always told me to 'believe in myself and don't take more loads and things will align'. I also thank Atanu (Das), Rahul (Banerjee), Jayanta (Talukdar) for helping me," he signed off.