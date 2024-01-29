News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Man United offer no reason for leaving Rashford out of FA Cup tie

Man United offer no reason for leaving Rashford out of FA Cup tie

January 29, 2024 10:06 IST
Rashford absence an 'internal matter', says Ten Hag

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford has four goals and six assists in all competitions this season

IMAGE: Manchester United's Marcus Rashford has four goals and six assists in all competitions this season. Photograph: Carl Recine/Reuters

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said Marcus Rashford's absence for their FA Cup fourth-round fixture against Newport County was an "internal matter" after the Premier League club said the forward "was not well enough" to be in the squad.

 

United said in a statement before their 4-2 win that the 26-year-old England international had "stayed at Carrington to train as he recovers".

"He reported ill and the rest is an internal matter," Ten Hag said on Sunday.

"It is an internal matter. As I said, we will deal with it. I will deal with it."

Rashford, United's Player of the Year in the last campaign, has four goals and six assists in all competitions this season.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
