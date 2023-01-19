News
Rediff.com  » Sports » No one makes sexual harassment claims on a whim: Dahiya

Source: PTI
January 19, 2023 21:36 IST
Wrestlers protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Thursday

IMAGE: Sakshi Malik and other Indian wrestlers take part in a protest demanding the disbandment of the Wrestling Foundation of India (WFI) and the investigation of its head by the police, who they accuse of sexually harassing female players. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Praveen Dahiya who coached 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Ravi Dahiya, said that the sexual harassment allegations made by wrestler Vinesh Phogat are serious as no one says such things without reason.

 

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and other wrestlers sat on a silent protest at Jantar Mantar for the second straight day against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and its chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh against whom sexual harassment allegations were made.

"Sexual harassment allegations made by Vinesh (Phogat) are serious as no one says such things without a reason. Wrestlers want the truth to come out after a fair probe,” Praveen Dahiya told ANI.

"All those wrestlers sitting are honoured with Arjuna Award and many medals in all competitions. These players have made India proud in the whole world. If such big players are making such big allegations there must be some truth to it. This matter should be investigated and the truth should come in front of everyone and if anyone is guilty then he should be punished," said Dahiya.

"Yesterday, all the players spoke openly...the players who live in the camp have more interaction with the Federation, they have shared their experiences there," he added.

 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
