'No excuses,' says Djokovic after losing to Zandschulp

IMAGE: Serbia's Novak Djokovic was beaten by lucky loser Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Well Tennis Garden on Saturday. Photograph: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images/Reuters

Novak Djokovic made no excuses for the poor performance that sent the five-time Indian Wells champion packing from the California desert on Saturday after falling 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 to Botic van de Zandschulp in the second round.

Djokovic, 37, retired from his Australian Open semi-final against Alexander Zverev with a hamstring injury but his movement did not appear hampered on a sun-soaked day on Stadium One court.

"Obviously no excuses for a poor performance," he told reporters.

"It doesn't feel great when you play this way on the court, but congratulations to my opponent. Just a bad day in the office, I guess, for me.

"I regret the level of tennis considering how I practice these days."

The Serbian great came out flat against the tournament lucky loser, who took full advantage of a blizzard of errors from the 24-time Grand Slam champion to capture the first set.

Djokovic raised his level to grab the second but van de Zandschulp refused to back down, running away with the decider before the sold-out crowd.

The Indian Wells courts have been resurfaced this year to make them more in line with the conditions at the Miami Open and US Open and Djokovic said he struggled to read the bounce of the ball.

"The difference between the centre court and the other courts is immense," he said.

"The ball is bouncing on the centre court higher than some of the highest clay courts, to be honest. Just struggled a lot with that. Couldn't find the rhythm."

IMAGE: Botic Van De Zandschulp celebrates victory over Novak Djokovic. Photograph: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images/Reuters

Djokovic said he would need to speak to rival-turned-coach Andy Murray before deciding next steps. Prior to his first match he said he would play the second leg of the "Sunshine Double" at the upcoming Miami Open.

"Still haven't talked with Andy and the team, so going to do that and make a plan," he said.

After his withdrawal from Australia, his loss in the opening match at Qatar Open and his stunning defeat to the Dutchman on Saturday, Djokovic is now on a three match losing streak.

"Things are different obviously for me the last couple of years," he said.

"I've been struggling to play on the desired level. Every now and then I have couple good tournaments but mostly it's really a challenge.

"So it is what it is. I guess nothing can prepare you for that moment, in a sense. You have to experience it and try to deal with it in the best possible way."