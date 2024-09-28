News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » No-confidence motion against AITA chief Anil Jain withdrawn

No-confidence motion against AITA chief Anil Jain withdrawn

Source: PTI
September 28, 2024 13:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Anil Jain

IMAGE: AITA president Anil Jain, who is a BJP Rajya Sabha MP, faced charges of "loading the association with his personal entitled expenses by travelling with his family abroad several times." Photograph: ANI

The proposed no-confidence motion against All India Tennis Association (AITA) president Anil Jain has been withdrawn.

As many as eight state tennis associations, affiliated with AITA, had proposed to move a no- confidence motion against Jain and an Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) was called on Saturday ahead of the Annual General Meeting (AGM).

"The no-confidence motion has been withdrawn, so EGM was not required," a source told PTI without sharing the details.

Jain had moved the court seeking a stay on the EGM but the plea was not entertained. He had also alleged that certain candidates, who filed nominations for posts, were in violation of the Sports Code.

Jain, who is a BJP Rajya Sabha MP, faced charges of "loading the association with his personal 'entitled' expenses by travelling with his family abroad several times."

The state units that proposed the no-confidence motion were: Assam, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Tripura.

 

One of the state associations had accused Jain of using his position in AITA for personal gains.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'India hockey players fitter than cricketers': Hardik
'India hockey players fitter than cricketers': Hardik
All India Tennis Association in turmoil
All India Tennis Association in turmoil
Gukesh's Blindfold Blitz Stuns Minister
Gukesh's Blindfold Blitz Stuns Minister
Mumbai's batting star Musheer injured in road accident
Mumbai's batting star Musheer injured in road accident
Dehradun tense as Muslim girl found with Hindu man
Dehradun tense as Muslim girl found with Hindu man
Are These India's Peaceful Places?
Are These India's Peaceful Places?
Where will Kejriwal live after Navratri?
Where will Kejriwal live after Navratri?

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

National Hero Neeraj Chopra Returns to India

National Hero Neeraj Chopra Returns to India

Bhaker shrugs off Olympic fame: 'Nothing has changed'

Bhaker shrugs off Olympic fame: 'Nothing has changed'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances