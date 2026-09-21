No Cage, No Elbows: Why Asian Games MMA Is Different

The Asian Games are showcasing a modified version of Mixed Martial Arts, designed with athlete safety and Olympic inclusion in mind, as governing bodies vie for global recognition and a spot on the prestigious Olympic programme.

IMAGE: Indonesia's Vallensia Fahira Hotmauli fights Thailand's Kanjutha Phattaraboonsorn in the women's 54kg semi-final of the mixed martial arts competition at the Asian Games in Nagoya. Photograph: Ian Ransom/Reutes

Key Points Mixed Martial Arts at the Asian Games features modified rules, including traditional uniforms and shin guards, to prioritise athlete safety and appeal to Olympic standards.

The Federation of International Mixed Martial Arts (FIMMA) is spearheading the effort to get MMA included in the Olympic programme, presenting a rule-set they believe is more suitable.

Despite modifications, the competition remains intense, as seen in the women's 54kg semi-final, highlighting the sport's inherent physicality.

A significant challenge for MMA's Olympic bid is the rivalry between governing bodies like FIMMA and GAMMA, both seeking recognition from the International Olympic Committee.

FIMMA aims to build momentum through regional and continental competitions, promoting a more accessible format than traditional cage fighting to gain IOC attention.

With no cage, no elbows and no appetite for blood on the mat, the Asian Games' mixed martial arts competition is not quite the visceral experience of a UFC fight night.

The athletes battle in traditional martial arts uniforms, wear shin guards for protection and dropping knees onto prone opponents is very much out of bounds.

The only octagon at the Nagoya City Inae Sports Centre is a grey one marked on the open mat.

MMA's Olympic Ambitions

The competition's organisers know the modifications may not be to the liking of hard-core fans of a sport once dubbed "human cockfighting" but they are part of an attempt to make it more palatable for a longer-term tilt at Olympic inclusion.

"It's a sport, a rule-set that we believe is more suitable for the Olympic programme," Galastein Tan, director general of the Federation of International Mixed Martial Arts (FIMMA), told Reuters.

"A rule-set that we think is very athlete safety-centric."

Intense Competition Amidst Rule Changes

Modifications aside, the fighting at the sport's Asian Games debut remains intense and bruising.

South Korea's Lee Bo-mi was in tears and clutching her shoulder after a heavy takedown from Bahrain's Russian-born fighter Diana Pogosian in the women's 54kg semi-final.

The Battle for Global Recognition

Off the mat, there is a bigger fight in the background as the sport's rival governing bodies grapple for influence and global supremacy.

FIMMA, established last year, was born out of the Asian Mixed Martial Arts Association set up by Chinese billionaire Gordon Tang.

With Tang a vice-president of the Olympic Council of Asia, FIMMA's brand of MMA was endorsed for Nagoya and will be retained on the programme of sports for subsequent Asian Games, FIMMA officials told Reuters.

Getting MMA to the Olympics will be a far more complex journey.

FIMMA has another rival shooting for Olympic recognition in the Global Association of Mixed Martial Arts (GAMMA), which describes itself as the sport's international federation and organises its own championships.

"When you talk about governing bodies, anybody can set up an association or international association," said Tan.

"The ultimate one is who gets the recognition by the International Olympic Committee."

Future Outlook for MMA in Olympics

There were banks of empty seats at the venue and no visible sponsor logos on day two of the Asian Games competition.

But FIMMA is hopeful IOC officials will take notice of the tournament and see the potential of including a sport with a massive global following on the Olympic programme.

With no universally accepted rule-set for the sport, it may be some time before MMA can be looked at as a serious option, though.

Until then, FIMMA will look to build momentum and influence by staging more regional and continental competitions, pushing a format they say is more accessible than cage fighting.

"There is always a judo mat or a karate mat you can use -- it's more easy for training and to set up competition," said FIMMA Executive Vice-President Alexander Engelhardt.